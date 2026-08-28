The man was repatriated to Singapore four years after he fled the country.

Man, 35, flees S’pore by boat after attacking man in drunken brawl, gets arrested over drug offence in M’sia

A man who fled Singapore by boat while on bail after a drunken brawl was arrested in Malaysia the following year and only repatriated four years after his escape.

Marcus Yeo Zhen Wei, 35, was sentenced on Aug 27 to two years and three weeks’ jail.

He faced 12 charges, including voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, acting rashly or negligently in a manner endangering human life, and offences under immigration laws.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Yeo pleaded guilty to four charges, with the remaining charges taken into consideration for sentencing.

The victim, a 30-year-old Vietnamese national, was at a bar in Central Mall at around 9pm on March 21, 2021, where Yeo and three friends were drinking there.

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About half an hour later, Yeo and his friends thought patrons at a neighbouring table were staring at them.

They began throwing items including drinking glasses, bottles and an ice bucket at the group before they were eventually asked to leave by bar staff.

The four men remained outside the bar, with two of Yeo’s friends armed with a baton and a knife respectively.

Attacked victim for 11 seconds

At around 9.40pm, the victim and his friend left the bar. Yeo and his friends took issue with the pair’s behaviour and decided to attack them.

The four men surrounded the victim and attacked him for 11 seconds, with the entire assault captured on nearby CCTV cameras.

The victim was later rushed to Singapore General Hospital.

He was found to have cuts to the back of his head, shoulder and back, which resulted in a right-sided pneumothorax, or collapsed lung.

Yeo was later arrested and released on bail.

He was due to appear in court on Nov 16, 2021, but fled Singapore the month before.

Fled to Malaysia by boat, arrested over drug offence

Investigations revealed that Yeo travelled to Pulau Ubin in October 2021 before leaving the island by boat.

He later boarded another vessel and entered Malaysia illegally, arriving in Batu Pahat.

While on the run in Batu Pahat, he was arrested in June 2022 for allegedly committing a drug-related offence there.

He remained in Malaysia until Nov 27, 2025, when he was repatriated to Singapore.

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