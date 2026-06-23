The defendant was sentenced to nine weeks in jail.

Man, 35, filmed 108 upskirt videos of women on MRT, buses after pregnant wife stopped having sex with him

A married man whose wife stopped having sex during her pregnancy turned to voyeurism, secretly filming 108 upskirt videos involving 101 women over more than nine months.

He was sentenced to nine weeks’ jail on June 22.

The 35-year-old defendant, Kek Khian Guan, faced two charges of voyeurism. He pleaded guilty to one charge, while the other was taken into consideration during sentencing.

According to Shin Min Daily News, court documents showed that a woman caught Kek in the act while standing beside him on an escalator at Tanjong Pagar MRT station on the morning of July 10, 2023.

Kek had allegedly been holding his mobile phone underneath the skirt of another woman in front of him.

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The witness stared at Kek, who responded with raised hands, indicating he had done nothing wrong. Kek and the victim later went in separate directions, and the witness soon lost sight of both of them.

She subsequently informed MRT station staff about the incident and lodged a police report.

At least 101 female victims uncovered

Following investigations, police arrested Kek on July 27, 2023, and discovered multiple upskirt videos on his mobile phone.

Kek admitted that he had filmed the videos without consent, and did so to satisfy his own sexual desires.

He would activate his phone’s video-recording function whenever he took buses or trains and would target women wearing short skirts.

He added that he began secretly filming women several years earlier after his wife became pregnant and they stopped having sexual intercourse. He would watch the videos often to satisfy his sexual urges, eventually becoming addicted to them.

Police later uncovered 108 voyeuristic videos in Kek’s possession. The videos, recorded between Oct 31, 2022 and July 11, 2023, involved at least 101 female victims.

In a separate incident, a man who posed as a female pimp duped nine women into provided sexual services, after he lost interest in sex with his wife following her pregnancy.

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