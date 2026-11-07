Man, 33, arrested after car overturns during police chase in Farrer Park, wanted over alleged assault

A 33-year-old man was arrested after his car collided with another vehicle and overturned at a junction in Farrer Park during a police chase in the early hours of Nov 7.

The man was wanted in connection with an alleged assault involving a sharp object along River Valley Road just hours earlier.

He was arrested for his suspected involvement in voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Footage of the accident was shared in the early hours of Nov 7 by TikTok user @fa1_exe, with the caption: “Bro tried to run.”

The video shows the car running the red light before crashing into another car and overturning. Bystanders step back in shock as the scene unfolds before them.

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Two police vehicles stop behind the overturned car, and a man — likely a police officer — runs across the junction towards it.

Another post by TikTok user @quickbrownfox3 shows the aftermath of the accident, with a police car and several officers at the scene.

The area is also cordoned off with police tape.

Man arrested for suspected involvement in assault case

In a news release on Nov 7, the police said they were alerted to an assault along River Valley Road at about 8.35pm on Nov 6.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 33-year-old man had assaulted a 34-year-old man with a sharp object, leaving him injured.

The victim was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

After the assault, the suspect fled in his vehicle.

PHOTO: FA1_EXE/TIKTOK

At around 12.05am on Nov 7, police officers on patrol along Tessensohn Road spotted the vehicle and signalled for it to stop.

However, the man failed to comply and sped off, prompting officers to pursue him.

His vehicle subsequently collided with another car and overturned at the junction of Race Course Road and Birch Road.

The 36-year-old male driver of the other car and his two female passengers, aged 26 and 42, were conveyed to hospital while conscious.

The 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene and also conveyed to hospital while conscious.

He will be charged in court on Nov 7 with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

He will also be investigated for dangerous driving causing hurt.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means, the man faces a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments.

If convicted of failing to provide a specimen of breath, the man faces a fine from $1,000 to $5,000, or a jail term of up to six months.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at around 12.20am on Nov 7 . SCDF conveyed three persons to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and one person to Changi General Hospital.

Netizens amused at scene

The post about the accident went viral quickly, racking up over 585,000 views and 59,000 likes.

In the comments section, several netizens were amused at the sight, with one even describing the car chase as “ goofy ”.

“Trying to car chase in SG was the first mistake bro,” another said.

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