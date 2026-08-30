Man, 32, opens 2 ‘scratching’ shops where customers pay up to $55 for full-body scratch

A 32-year-old man in China has opened two shops where customers pay to have their bodies scratched, with business taking off after the unusual service went viral online.

Zhang Xiaoqiao, who is based in Shenzhen, opened his first outlet on May 5 and a second just 40 days later, according to Cover News.

Earlier reports said the two shops generated more than 100,000 yuan in combined monthly revenue.

However, Zhang told Cover News that figure was conservative, saying each outlet now brings in more than 130,000 yuan (around S$24,630) a month, with one generating between 150,000 and 170,000 yuan.

Both shops recouped their initial investment within about one-and-a-half to two months.

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Childhood habit inspired business idea

According to Sin Chew Daily, Zhang changed jobs seven times in his first year after graduating before later venturing into business.

Cover News reported that he spent six years in the crowdfunding industry from 2018 before turning to social media content in 2025, experimenting with several different formats without much success.

His scratching business was eventually inspired by a childhood memory.

Zhang recalled how his father used to scratch his back when he was young, often until he fell asleep.

After seeing a similar scratching video online, he began wondering whether people might pay for the experience.

Instead of opening a shop immediately, Zhang spent about four months producing ASMR-style scratching videos and collected more than 1,000 survey responses on customers’ preferences, including which areas they wanted scratched and how much they were willing to pay, Cover News reported.

He also researched which parts of the body are most prone to itching, dividing them into five main “itch zones” and more than 30 smaller areas before refining a standardised scratching technique over four months.

Zhang practised on friends so extensively that both his hands developed calluses, according to Sin Chew.

PHOTO: COVER NEWS VIA WEIBO

70% choose 80-minute full-body scratch

Zhang’s shops offer several services for members, including a 30-minute head-and-back session costing 128 yuan (around S$24) and a 60-minute upper-body session for under 200 yuan, according to Cover News.

An 80-minute full-body session costs 289 yuan (S$55) and includes the head, face, shoulders and neck, arms, back, legs and feet.

Non-members pay a slightly higher rate.

Zhang said about 70 per cent of customers choose the 80-minute package.

He added that the service is aimed partly at helping customers relax and sleep, estimating that six to seven out of every 10 customers fall asleep during their session.

PHOTO: COVER NEWS

One regular customer told Cover News she visits once a week for the 80-minute treatment because she enjoys the feeling and is “too lazy” to scratch herself.

She added that staff will also chat with customers if they want company during the session.

Questions over whether service crosses boundaries

As the shops gained attention, some questioned whether the service crossed boundaries.

Zhang told Chinese media that staff avoid sensitive areas and reject inappropriate requests, stressing that the outlets provide legitimate services.

The 32-year-old now hopes to expand the concept beyond Shenzhen and eventually make professional scratching a more widely recognised service.

*This article was produced with AI assistance.

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