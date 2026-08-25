Hossain Md Istiak was sentenced to 11 months and two weeks’ jail.

Man, 32, gets 11 months’ jail for sexually assaulting boy, 14, he met at Toa Payoh e-waste bin

A 32-year-old man was sentenced to jail for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy, who offered to perform oral sex after they met over the sale of electronic products.

The offender, Hossain Md Istiak, faced four charges of sexual assault and one charge of criminal intimidation. He pleaded guilty to two of the charges and was sentenced to 11 months and two weeks’ jail on Aug 25.

The other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Teen met accused while rummaging e-waste bin

According to a Shin Min Daily News report, investigations revealed that the boy was rummaging through electronic waste collection bins in Toa Payoh in June 2025 in search of discarded products that could be resold.

Hossain approached the boy and told him that if he found usable electronic products, the teenager could sell them to him.

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The two kept in touch, with initial conversations limited to buying and selling of electronic products.

However, after they met in person, the teenager asked Hossain whether he required oral sex services, and the man said he did.

The pair subsequently arranged to meet between June 23, 2025 and July 7, 2025.

Hossain then gave the teenager $20 before bringing him to a staircase landing where he sexually assaulted the boy.

Man brought boy home and sexually assaulted him

On July 8, 2025, Hossain told the teenager that he had a laptop to give him and asked the boy to accompany him home to collect it.

After arriving at his residence, Hossain brought the boy into a room and asked the boy to perform sexual acts.

The two subsequently got into an argument for undisclosed reasons, and the boy threatened to report Hossain for sexually abusing him. Hossain, on the other hand, threatened to upload nude photographs of the boy on social media.

Hossain was arrested by police on July 16, 2025.

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