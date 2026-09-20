His ex-girlfriend had remarried and was five months pregnant.

Man, 29, disguises himself as delivery worker and kills pregnant ex-girlfriend in her home

A 29-year-old man in Mito, Japan, is on trial for stalking and killing his ex-girlfriend, who had remarried and was five months pregnant.

On the evening of Dec 31, 2025, he had disguised himself as a delivery worker, hit her with a hammer and stabbed her with a kitchen knife.

The 31-year-old woman had ended her relationship with the man in 2024.

According to TokyoReport, she had blocked his phone number and his social media accounts, prompting him to hunt down her whereabouts over a six-month period.

Police investigations revealed the woman had made an anonymous call to the police station on Dec 27 seeking advice. However, as she refused to give her name and sounded calm over the phone, the police officer who took the call determined it to be a non-urgent case.

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The officer urged her to visit the police station for help, and she simply said she would do so “later”. She never did.

During questioning on Sept 17, the man revealed that the woman was his first and only girlfriend.

“I tried to forget her by throwing myself into work, but I couldn’t,” he told the court.

When asked why he killed her, he replied, “I wanted to erase her existence, go back to before we met, and reset.”

Placed tracking devices on various items

After finding out she had blocked him on her phone and social media, he began placing Bluetooth tracking devices on multiple items to determine her new home address. One of the devices was hidden inside a stuffed animal left on the doorstep of her parents’ residence.

She later took the toy back to her own home, unknowingly revealing his new address to him.

To be sure, he also placed a tracking device on a vehicle he suspected was hers. When the tracker showed it had travelled to the same location, he confirmed it to be her address.

The attack

The man arrived at the woman’s home on New Year’s Eve disguised as a delivery worker.

When she answered her door, he attacked her with a hammer to the head.

“I didn’t know if she was dead or alive, so I used a kitchen knife to finish her off,” he told the court.

Her husband later found her body when he returned home from work.

The defendant said he went on to spend the rest of the evening “same as always” and even admitted to visiting a sex worker shortly after he committed the crime.

He later claimed he was unaware of his ex-girlfriend’s new husband and pregnancy until he saw it on the news.

“If I had known she was married and pregnant, I don’t think I would have gone that far,” he said.

The verdict is set to be handed down on Sept 30, reported Japan Today.

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