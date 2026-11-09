The man allegedly started befriending children through TikTok and online gaming platform Roblox in October.

Man, 28, arrested for coercing children to perform sex acts after meeting them on TikTok, blackmailed them for money

A 28-year-old man in Thailand has been arrested after being accused of coercing children he met on social media to perform sexual acts on camera. He then used the recordings to blackmail them for money.

According to Thaiger, three victims aged 10 to 13 years old have been identified so far.

Thai police are investigating whether more children had been targeted.

Met children through multiple platforms

Investigations show that the man started befriending children through TikTok and online gaming platform Roblox in October.

Once he gained their trust, he convinced them to move their conversations to Discord, an instant messaging platform.

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He then scared each child into thinking they were doing illegal activities online, and allegedly threatened to report them to their parents and the police.

Frightened, the children participated in video calls with him as they were told. The man forced them to perform sexual acts on themselves while he recorded them.

The man then used the recordings to demand money from them, threatening to share the videos with their friends and schools if they refused.

Child’s father discovered abuse while checking phone

The offences came to light when the father of one of the children discovered the threats while checking his daughter’s phone.

He then made a police report.

The man was subsequently arrested for sexual offences against children under 15, coercion, extortion, recording sexual abuse for unlawful gain and possession of child sexual abuse material for sexual purposes.

Investigators say the man confessed during interrogation and admitted to carrying out the offences on several occasions.

Police are still investigating if more children were targeted.

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