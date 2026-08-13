Man, 26, to be charged with allegedly operating illegal massage shops, causing fire

The man is also suspected of sharing his banking details with a criminal syndicate for $500.

Calista Wong

The Straits Times

Aug 12, 2026

A 26-year-old man who operated five illegal massage outlets islandwide, and allegedly caused a fire in a separate incident, will be charged on Aug 13.

He is also suspected of sharing his banking details with a criminal group, with his bank account used to facilitate scam operations, the police said in a statement on Aug 12.

The alleged offences were uncovered after police inspections of massage outlets across the country between June and December 2025.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man operated the massage outlets without valid licences in Little India, Beach Road, Macpherson Road, Serangoon Garden and Balestier Road.

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Further investigations showed that, in October 2021, he allegedly dropped a lit cigarette over the ledge from the fourth floor of a building in Admiralty Street, which later caused a fire.

In September 2024, he allegedly shared his bank account and ibanking credentials with a criminal syndicate for $500. His bank account was later used to facilitate scam operations, the police said.

If convicted of operating unlicensed massage parlours, he can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

For causing or contributing to the risk of dangerous fire, he can be jailed for up to 18 months, fined, or both.

For helping to secure unauthorised access to computer materials, he can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

The offence of helping to retain or control another person’s benefits from criminal conduct is punishable with a fine of up to $50,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

The police said it will continue to conduct regular enforcement checks on massage establishments, and take firm action against those found operating without valid licences.

They advised the public to reject attractive money-making opportunities promising fast and easy payouts in exchange for using their Singpass and bank accounts, or for their personal bank accounts to be used to receive and transfer funds for others.

“Individuals found to be linked to such crimes will be held accountable,” the police said.

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