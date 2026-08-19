The gate of a residential unit in Sembawang Drive was found affixed with a bicycle lock.

Man, 26, arrested for loan shark harassment after bicycle lock found fastened around Sembawang unit gate

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Aug 17 for suspected loan shark harassment after the gate of a residential unit in Sembawang Drive was found affixed with a bicycle lock.

The police said they were alerted to the case on Aug 16 at about 8.45pm.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of police camera images, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the man’s identity and arrested him.

The police were alerted on Aug 16 at around 8.45pm and the man was arrested the following day. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Preliminary investigations revealed that he is suspected to be involved in another case of loan shark harassment at a residential unit at Jurong East Street 13.

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The man will be charged in court on Aug 19 under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

For first-time offenders, the offence of loan shark harassment carries a fine between $5,000 and $50,000, with up to five years in jail and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance for loan shark harassment activities.

“Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disrupt public safety, peace and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law,” they added.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loan sharks and not work with or assist them in any way. Call ‘999’ if you suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loan-sharking activities.

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