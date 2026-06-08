A 26-year-old man was seen sitting on the outside ledge of a sixth-floor unit.

Man, 26, arrested after being rescued from sitting precariously on Tampines HDB ledge

A 26-year-old man was arrested after being found sitting precariously on a sixth-floor Housing Development Board (HDB) ledge.

The incident occurred on June 7 at 7.10am at Block 499C Tampines Avenue 9.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, a video of the incident uploaded to the Sgfollowall’s Telegram channel showed the man sitting on the outside ledge of the unit, where he was at risk of falling.

Several fire engines and police cars were seen parked at the foot of the block, with a large deployment of Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police personnel gathering at the scene.

According to the Telegram user who uploaded the video, the man’s behaviour was allegedly triggered by a relationship dispute.

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No injuries reported

In response to Stomp’s queries, SCDF and Singapore Police Force (SPF) stated that at about 7.10am, they received a call for assistance at Block 499C Tampines Avenue 9.

Upon their arrival, a person was seen standing on a ledge outside a unit on the sixth floor.

SCDF deployed a safety life air pack and Rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were on standby as a precautionary measure.

Shortly after, the man was rescued by SCDF personnel.

SPF confirmed that no one was injured, and the man was subsequently arrested under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

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