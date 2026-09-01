A 25-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in several cases of loan shark harassment.

Man, 25, arrested for loan shark harassment after Bukit Merah unit gets red paint and debtor’s note

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Aug 30 for his suspected involvement in several cases of loan shark harassment.

The police were alerted to the case on Aug 29 at about 12.05am, in which a residential unit along Jalan Bukit Merah had its gate and door splashed with red paint.

“A wall near the unit was also scribbled with loan shark-related graffiti,” said the police in a news release.

Photos released by the police show red paint, which had been splashed at the unit, staining a carpet and doorstep. “O$P$” is seen scribbled on the wall.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Central Police Division and Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the man’s identity and arrested him.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in other similar cases of loan shark harassment.

The man will be charged in court on Sept 1 under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

Another man arrested for multiple cases of loan shark harassment

Separately, the police were alerted to a case of loan shark harassment on Aug 31 at about 1.45pm, in which a Woodlands Crescent flat had its main gate secured with a bicycle lock.

Separately, a 27-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in other similar cases of loan shark harassment. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

A 27-year-old man was nabbed within four hours of the report, and preliminary investigations revealed that he is also believed to be involved in other similar cases of loan shark harassment.

The man will be charged in court on Sept 2 under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

For first-time offenders, the offence of loan shark harassment carries a fine between $5,000 and $50,000, up to five years in jail and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police emphasise their zero tolerance for loan shark harassment activities, stating that: “Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance or disrupt public safety and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.”

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loan sharks and not work with or assist them in any way. Call ‘999’ if you suspect or know of anyone who may be involved in loan-sharking activities.

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