The incident happened at a Bangkok condominium in the early hours of Nov 13.

Man, 24, falls to death from sixth-floor balcony after reportedly hiding from woman’s ex-boyfriend

A 24-year-old man in Bangkok fell to his death from a sixth-floor balcony after reportedly hiding outside his girlfriend’s room when her former boyfriend arrived.

Thai news outlet Khaosod English reported that the incident happened at a condominium in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district in the early hours of Nov 13.

Other Thai media platforms, Matichon Online and Daily News Online, described the deceased as the woman’s friend .

Officers at Phahon Yothin Police Station were alerted to the incident at 1.45am that day.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the man’s body lying face down on the ground floor of the building. Investigations revealed that he had fallen from the sixth floor, where the woman, a flight attendant , lived.

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An inspection of the room found no signs of struggle. However, the bird-proof wire mesh installed around the balcony, directly above the spot where the man’s body was found, had been torn.

The man purportedly suffered a head injury and a broken neck.

PHOTO: KHAOSOD ENGLISH

Man reportedly fell after hiding from woman’s ex

According to Khaosod English, the woman told the police that she had brought the male friend to her flat on the night of Nov 12.

Shortly after 1am on Nov 13, her former boyfriend unexpectedly arrived at her unit, prompting her to ask her friend to hide on the balcony.

The woman and her former boyfriend then reportedly got into an argument before the latter eventually left.

When she went to check on her friend, she could not find him on the balcony. She also noticed that the bird-proof mesh had been torn.

She then headed downstairs, where she discovered his body on the ground.

Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the fall are still being investigated.

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