Man, 22, allegedly caught driving deregistered cars without licence twice in 4 days

The two deregistered cars allegedly driven by the 22-year-old man.

Two men, aged 22 and 50, will be charged on July 29 with driving without a valid driving licence and other traffic offences.

The younger man allegedly committed the offences in two separate incidents just four days apart.

According to the police, the 22-year-old was stopped by a Traffic Police (TP) officer along Bedok Reservoir Road at about 12.50am on June 14 and was allegedly found driving a deregistered car without a valid driving licence.

Four days later, at about 10.20pm on June 18, he was allegedly caught driving another deregistered car without a valid driving licence along Edgedale Plains.

He will be charged with driving without a valid driving licence, using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage and using deregistered vehicles, the police said in a news release on July 28.

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The police also said a 50-year-old man was stopped by a TP officer along Jurong West Street 73 at about 5.20am on April 14. He was allegedly found driving a motor vehicle without a valid driving licence and without insurance coverage.

Such offences endanger road users: Traffic Police

TP said it takes a serious view of those who drive without a valid licence or operate deregistered vehicles, adding that such acts endanger both the driver and other road users. It said enforcement efforts will continue against those who disregard the law.

The offence of driving without a valid driving licence carries a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both. Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to six years, or both.

Using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage carries a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

Using a deregistered vehicle carries a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both. Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $40,000, a jail term of up to four years, or both.

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