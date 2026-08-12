The two men who were accused of being “harassers and stalkers”.

Male pair accused of harassing and stalking duo after late-night dispute at Keat Hong CC, loud altercation ensues

A male pair has been accused of harassing and stalking a male-female duo at Keat Hong Community Centre (KHCC), resulting in a noisy late-night altercation.

A two-minute video, posted by TikTok user @handphone_robbery_in_cck on Aug 10, shows a police officer facing the camera while two men stand behind him. Another police officer was also spotted at the scene.

The woman recording the video screams “He stalk me” repeatedly while a man with her, who is not visible in the frame, says: “This is our safety, we are going back home, going. I'm scared we are going to get hammered or what.”

Throughout the video of the incident, which Stomp understands occurred at about 12.30am on Aug 10, the woman behind the camera screams repeatedly that she was being stalked.

The man who was with her echoes similar accusations and says he is very “scared” that the men would attack them.

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At one point, one of the officers brings the two men to a corner, while the other attempts to listen to what the screaming duo had to say.

“We just at the Keat Hong (CC) below, and we do Internet,” says the man.

“We were Internet, you can check the camera (sic),” the woman interjects. “And then he come here and challenge me, say, I was taking photo, I say no,” she adds, before the video ends as she is about to say something.

TikToker claims male pair followed them from Keat Hong CC

The TikTok post has racked up more than 460,000 views and 12,400 reactions.

A previous video on the TikTok account, dated July 24, shows the woman berating one of the two men while a check showed that there were at least 26 videos of various lengths of the latest incident, the first of which seemingly shed some light on what the spat was about.

In it, one of the two men is seen confronting the woman for recording him, which he says is illegal. However, the woman insists it is within her rights to record the video and demands that he stop harassing her.

The disagreement seemingly escalated to the scene in the video where the police were involved.

In the accompanying captions, the TikTok user claimed the two men were “harassers” and “stalkers” who followed them from Keat Hong CC to a block of flats along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4, located some 400m away.

The user also claimed that the two threatened them with violence and abused the legal system by calling the police on them.

Netizens felt OP might be in the wrong

Despite the TikToker’s loud protest, netizens appear to have little sympathy for the woman and her partner.

“The way she shouted makes me think there must be something that makes them follow and call the police. Can’t blame them,” said one Instagram user.

“I think the ones having issues are the ones talking instead,” another said.

Some netizens found the woman’s voice grating.

“Attention: lower down the volume… OMG so noisy leh, the voice so sharp,” warned a netizen. “Wow, the way they shouted and screamed gave me a headache,” another said.

One netizen felt sorry for the patient policemen.

“Pity the officers,” said the Instagram user.

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