Malaysian man caught trying to smuggle $361,000 worth of drugs, including over 8kg of cannabis, at Woodlands Checkpoint

A 22-year-old Malaysian man was arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle over $361,000 worth of drugs in a Malaysia-registered car arriving at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said officers had directed the car for enhanced checks on the morning of Aug 1. They uncovered a box in the car boot that contained two blocks of substances believed to contain controlled drugs.

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers were immediately alerted to the detection and conducted further checks on the man and the car, which led to more controlled drugs being found in the car boot.

A total of about 8,646g of cannabis and 1,569g of ‘Ice’ were seized. The drugs are worth more than $361,000 and could potentially feed the addiction of about 2,132 abusers for a week, said ICA in a news release.

CNB investigations into the case are ongoing.

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Under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, those who import into or export from Singapore more than 250g of methamphetamine or more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

ICA said it will continue to work closely with CNB to prevent attempts to smuggle drugs across Singapore’s borders.

“ICA also remains vigilant in conducting security checks at our checkpoints to deter and detect the smuggling of undesirable persons, weapons, explosives and other contrabands across our borders,” the agency added.

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