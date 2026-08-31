Maid says employer, 70, locked her in room, kissed her and forced her hand into trousers

A 70-year-old man is on trial for allegedly molesting his then domestic helper on five occasions at his condominium unit in Bukit Timah.

The alleged acts included hugging and kissing the helper, removing her underwear and forcing her hand into his trousers to touch his genitals, reported Shin Min Daily News.

He faces five charges of molestation. The alleged offences took place between August and December 2023.

The Indonesian maid, who was 27 at the time, testified that she cried and told her employer: “You have a wife, I have a husband too.”

To protect the victim’s identity, the court has ordered the media not to publish any information that could reveal her identity, including the accused’s name.

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The man has pleaded not guilty. His trial began at the State Courts on the morning on Aug 31.

Maid hired to care for accused’s wife

According to the prosecution’s opening statement, the maid was employed from April 21, 2023, mainly to care for the accused’s wife.

An agreed statement of facts said the maid lived a three-and-a-half-storey semi-detached house in Bukit Timah belonging to the accused’s wife and son, where she did household chores and cared for his wife.

The accused lived in a condominium in the Coronation Road area and frequently returned to the house to visit his wife.

Shortly after the maid was hired, she was also instructed to regularly clean the accused’s condominium, with each visit lasting about two hours.

The prosecution said there were several occasions when the maid and the accused were alone at the condominium.

He would drive her there from the house, remain in the unit while she cleaned, and drive her back afterwards.

It was during these occasions that he allegedly molested her.

‘You have a wife, I have a husband too’: Maid

Taking the stand on Aug 31, the maid described the alleged incidents in court.

She said that in November 2023, the accused drove her to his condominium to clean and, when no one else was around, pulled her into a room and locked the door.

He allegedly asked her to sit on the bed before grabbing her hand and placing it inside his trousers, making her touch his genitals.

Although she immediately pulled her hand away, he allegedly asked her to lie down and rest before kissing her on the face.

The maid said she cried and asked to go home, telling him: “You have a wife, I have a husband too.”

In December 2023, the accused allegedly drove her to the condominium again and pulled her into the room.

He allegedly took away her mobile phone, pushed her onto the bed and kissed her on the lips.

He also allegedly pulled at her bra from the front, causing the clasp to come undone.

The maid resisted and left the room crying.

She said the accused later sat on a chair in the living room, pulled her onto his lap, touched her face and kissed her.

The maid said the accused then confessed that he liked her.

She immediately stood up and rejected him, saying: “I don’t like you because you already have a wife, and you are my employer.”

She again cried and asked to go home, but said the accused merely laughed and later held her hand during the car ride back.

She stressed in court that she had never consented to any of the alleged acts.

The accused did not molest her again after that, she said.

Man’s son alerted HOME after maid’s complaint

The prosecution said the maid later told the accused’s son about his alleged behaviour.

On Dec 18, 2023, the son emailed the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME), informing the organisation about her allegations.

HOME subsequently sheltered the maid, while the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) assisted her in making a police report.

The prosecution said the maid was dependent on the accused as her employer and lived in his wife’s home.

It alleged that he exploited his position of authority and the maid’s vulnerable circumstances to molest her.

Besides the maid, the prosecution is expected to call the accused’s son, a HOME representative and MOM officers to testify.

The trial continues.

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