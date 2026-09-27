Maid, 57, caught on CCTV pouring Dettol into child’s milk bottle, claims to have mistaken it due to white colour

A maid in Thailand has been convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to six years in prison after being caught adding disinfectant to the milk bottle of her employer’s two-year-old son.

According to Thaiger, the case first came to light in Dec 2025, when the child’s mother posted CCTV footage online of the 57-year-old helper pouring Dettol into the toddler’s milk bottle.

The boy’s grandmother later fed him the bottle but noticed a strong “chemical smell” from it.

Shocked by the smell, she immediately took the bottle away and tasted the milk herself. She found that it smelled strongly of disinfectant and had a very bitter taste.

The child was later rushed to the hospital.

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The boy’s father then questioned the maid, who initially claimed she could not remember taking the child’s bottle. Later, she said she had only wiped the bottle with a cloth that had been used for cleaning the house.

Shortly afterwards, she allegedly fled the house and disappeared.

The family then reviewed security footage from their home cameras and were shocked to see her taking the milk bottle, pouring Dettol into the bottle, then returning it to its original place.

PHOTOS: KHAOSOD, YOKEY R/FACEBOOK

The security footage also revealed that instead of cleaning the house, she was seen walking around the property, taking photographs of various belongings and rooms.

Claims she did not know it was Dettol

In an interview after the incident, the maid said she “did not know” the liquid was disinfectant and believed it was milk because of its white colour.

Thai court convicted the maid of attempted murder and initially sentenced her to 12 years in prison, which was later reduced to six years after she confessed.

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