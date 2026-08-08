MacPherson MRT urinal height leaves 177cm-tall man struggling: ‘Almost cannot reach’

The commuter said that the urinals were installed at a “very awkward height”.

Urinals at MacPherson MRT have drawn amused reactions after a commuter observed that they were installed at “a very awkward height”.

Fai, a 39-year-old livestreamer who goes by @fai_star_restaurant on Instagram, told Stomp that he was heading home at around 11pm on Aug 7 when he visited the MacPherson MRT toilet.

He added in an Aug 8 post that he “almost cannot reach” the urinals.

“It’s very high, you know,” he says in the video, showing a photo of the urinals with a stick-man figure drawn over it. “I’m 177cm and single, for me it’s a very awkward height already.”

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He adds that his private parts were “very close to the surface” of the urinal, saying that users who were 170cm or shorter would struggle to use it.

“If you’re short, please go to the cubicle,” he says.

Speaking to Stomp, Fai said he did not recall “facing such an awkward issue” before.

“And I know a good percentage of adults and teenagers are shorter than me so I was wondering they probably gave up and went to the cubicle,” he said.

The livestreamer estimated that the urinal was installed about 75cm from the ground.

He added that the toilet was located on the basement level, near the Circle Line gantries.

In June, the livestreamer made headlines for pointing out an anti-bird-feeding standee in Jurong with an unusual design, prompting startled reactions from netizens.

Netizens amused at livestreamer’s comments

The post garnered over 75,000 views and over 120 comments, with netizens finding humour in the livestreamer’s bewildered reaction.

“Have that experience yesterday and it’s really a challenge for a 164 me,” one netizen said.

Another user said that friends who were 170cm and below would “prefer to use the kid’s urinal”.

Others poked fun at how “detailed” Fai’s descriptions were, while a commenter joked that one needed to “lean back and urine like a fountain”.

“The female toilet bowls also. Need to tip toe and sit while peeing sia,” another netizen chimed in.

Stomp has reached out to SMRT, which operates the Circle Line, for comment.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with comments from Fai.

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