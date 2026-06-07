Luxury yacht catches fire in Sentosa, no injuries reported

The incident occurred in the morning of June 7.

A yacht caught fire at ONE°15 Marina Club in Sentosa on June 7, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky and drawing the attention of onlookers.

Videos of the blaze circulated widely on TikTok, including a livestream by user @dontellufishing, who was fishing nearby when the incident unfolded.

The user said he started fishing at around 7am and first noticed black smoke at about 8.45am.

“I just hope nobody gets hurt ah, especially the crew,” he said during the livestream in response to viewers’ comments.

He also reported hearing a “mini explosion” but added that there were “no big ones so far.”

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“The authorities doing their job, but sometimes the job too big,” he quipped in response to viewers asking about firefighting efforts.

Later in the livestream, at around 9.28am, the user was seen briskly moving away as the burning vessel appeared to drift closer. The livestream subsequently became unstable and started to glitch.

According to a CNA report, the vessel involved was Eagle Wings III, a 33.8m superyacht.

Yacht ‘fully engulfed’ in fire

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 8.10am.

“The fire involved a yacht which was fully engulfed,” said SCDF.

“SCDF land-based resources arrived at scene in seven minutes and immediately deployed a water jet from the pontoon to fight the fire.”

SCDF added that during the initial firefighting effort, the yacht started drifting away from its berth.

An SCDF marine vessel was subsequently deployed as part of the firefighting operation.

“The fire is now under control, and firefighters are continuing to apply water and damp down the yacht.”

SCDF said there were no reported injuries at the time of its Facebook post, which was made around 12.05pm.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a representative from ONE°15 Marina Club said smoke had been detected from a vessel berthed at its premises at about 8am.

The marina’s on-site emergency response team was activated and SCDF was alerted.

“There are no reported injuries at this time, and we are working with the authorities to bring the situation under control,” the representative told ST.

Stomp has contacted the police for more information.

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