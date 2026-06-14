Some drivers, especially those who are in the ride-hailing business, are using binder clips, knots and even food clips to keep their seat belts loose.

LTA warns against practice of keeping seat belts slack with clips and other devices

David Sun

The Straits Times

June 14, 2026

Taxi driver Lee, 69, folds the top of his seat belt in half and keeps it in place with a binder clip.

He prefers that the belt is slack, saying he dislikes it when it is resting directly against his body when he is on the road for at least eight hours a day.

“Actually, I know this is not allowed, but the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the police only check to see if you’re wearing a seat belt, I’ve never seen them check for such clips,” he said, declining to give his full name.

“I don’t think it’s that dangerous. We didn’t even have seat belts (in some cars) when I first started driving in the 70s.”

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The Straits Times learnt that some drivers, especially those who are in the ride-hailing business, are using binder clips, knots and even food clips to keep their seat belts loose.

Some are also using seat belt stoppers bought online, where sellers claim they are safe and suitable even for children.

During 20 rides between late April and early June, ST found seven taxi and private-hire drivers who had modified their seat belts in this fashion.

LTA said such devices and modifications are not approved for use here, and risk the safety of the driver and passengers in the event of an accident.

A spokeswoman for LTA told ST that seat belts should not be altered or modified in any way.

“Devices or modifications that may interfere with the proper operation of the seat belt, such as belt stoppers, should not be used as they could compromise the effectiveness of the seat belt in a collision,” she said.

“Seat belts must also be properly anchored to the designated seat belt anchorage points in the vehicle.”

Under the Road Traffic Act, individuals who use a vehicle with non-compliant seat belts can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $20,000.

Passengers and drivers who do not wear a seat belt can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $1,000.

Penalties are doubled for repeat offenders for both offences.

Traffic deaths

Singapore’s roads are now at their most dangerous in years, with traffic deaths hitting a 10-year high of 149 in 2025, compared with 141 in 2016. There were 142 deaths from traffic incidents in 2024.

The number of traffic-related injuries also surged from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

ST is running stories to remind all road users to be responsible, given the dire statistics.

One common theme that has emerged is that some motorists are complacent when it comes to road safety.

A private-hire driver who wanted to be known only as Lua uses a seat belt stopper he bought from online platform Shopee.

Lua, who is in his 60s, said he started using the device a few months ago because he did not like the feeling of the seat belt rubbing against his clothes while he drove for hours.

He said his driving experience mitigates any risks, adding: “I’ve been driving for 40 years. As drivers, we know how to control our steering.”

The LTA spokeswoman said that cases involving modified or non-compliant seat belts here are uncommon.

She added that seat belts are also inspected during periodic vehicle inspections to ensure that they remain properly maintained and in good working condition.

According to figures published by LTA, as at April, there were about 90,000 holders of the taxi driver’s vocational licence and around 62,000 drivers who hold a private hire car driver’s vocational licence.

Drivers like Lua said they have easy access to devices sold online, including those that shift the anchor point of the seat belts, and those that clip into the buckle to prevent the seat belt warning from sounding.

After being alerted to such listings by ST, Shopee said on June 9 that it has removed the items.

A spokeswoman for the platform said it is committed to maintaining a safe and reliable marketplace in line with local regulations, and encourages users to report suspicious listings so that action can be taken quickly.

A spokeswoman for the Automobile Association of Singapore said it is aware that such aftermarket devices are available online.

These include seat belt clips, adjusters, comfort attachments and buckle-positioning devices.

She said: “Adding aftermarket devices, accessories, or modifications to seat belts may affect how the restraint system performs during sudden braking, emergency manoeuvres, or collisions.”

She said that limited testing by manufacturers meant the safety of such accessories remains unknown.

The spokeswoman added that many modern vehicles have seat belt systems that use emergency locking retractors and pretensioners and are designed to lock or tighten in the event of an accident.

But additional accessories or attachments may interfere with this safety feature.

She said: “Ultimately, seat belts are life-saving devices, and any modification that alters their intended design or function should be approached with caution.”

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