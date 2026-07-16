The improved tiles will be rolled out islandwide over the next four years.

LTA replacing yellow tactile tiles that raised safety concerns, new paving will have improved skid resistance and durability

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is replacing yellow tactile tiles across the island — the tiles sparked widespread discussion following news that a former Singapore Airlines (SIA) stewardess died after slipping on wet tactile paving and undergoing surgery.

Venecia Ng, the 40-year-old ex-stewardess, had slipped on wet yellow tactile paving near Thomson Medical Centre on June 22 and underwent surgery for the ankle injury.

According to Ng’s friend, Ms Tay, a CT scan later revealed her lungs were filled with blood clots, which caused her heart to stop.

New tiles with improved skid resistance to be installed by 2030

In a statement sent to Stomp, an LTA spokesperson said that the tactile tiles, which have been installed at pedestrian crossings since 2010, comply with international standards for skid resistance, including in wet conditions.

The spokesperson explained that the tiles at the location of the incident were installed in June 2025, and inspections revealed that they are “unimpaired”.

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LTA has also begun a four-year upgrading programme to install new tiles with improved durability and skid resistance islandwide.

“We are saddened to learn of Ms Ng’s passing and express our heartfelt condolences to her family,” the LTA representative said.

In a 2024 media response, LTA said it had begun implementing an improved tactile tile design from April that year. The new configuration features a 300mm gap between tactile tiles to reduce the risk of pedestrians slipping in wet conditions.

Netizens report similar experiences

In the comments section of Stomp’s Facebook post about the incident, numerous netizens shared similar experiences of slipping on the tiles, raising safety concerns.

“I have slipped on these tactile tiles when weather was wet wearing new sports shoes and suffered injury too,” one netizen commented, urging LTA to take action.

“It’s not a ‘want’ or ‘nice to have’ — it’s a basic need — basic safety for all pedestrians,” the netizen added.

Another said that their child had “nearly fallen multiple times”, while one pointed out that it was a safety hazard for the visually impaired as well.

However, others pointed to medical complications that might have contributed to Ng’s unfortunate demise.

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