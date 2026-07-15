LTA investigating cause of 95-minute bus arrival time display outage on MyTransport app

Stomper Kayden said he experienced issues with the MyTransport app on the morning of July 14.

Laura Chia

The Straits Times

July 15, 2026

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is investigating the cause of the 95-minute outage to the bus arrival timing display on journey planning app MyTransport.SG on July 14.

In a media reply, an LTA spokesperson said on July 15 that it detected an outage in the displays at bus interchanges and on the app, and informed the public at 6.15am.

“Correct bus arrival timings remained available through some third-party apps including SimplyGo, SGBuses, and SG Next Bus, and at bus stop displays.

“Bus services continued to operate as scheduled throughout the incident... We are currently investigating the cause of the outage to MyTransport app,” said the spokesperson, adding that the displays returned to normal at 7.50am on July 14.

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LTA had on July 14 announced on MyTransport.SG that there were “technical issues” in displaying bus arrival timings, but added that bus services were operating normally.

The bus arrival timing system was also disrupted for over four hours on June 12, and experienced technical issues in January, causing inaccurate bus timings and long wait times to be displayed at bus stops and in apps.

For the earlier disruption, LTA had initiated a reset of the system on Jan 21, which resulted in bus stop displays and apps being unable to show any information on bus timings.

The cause of the disruption was a software defect on the buses that was triggered by a server failure. The system was fully restored on Feb 12.

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