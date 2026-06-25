Lorry driver blocks runaway bus with his vehicle in M’sia, prevents chain collision

A lorry driver stopped a runaway bus with his vehicle in Perak, Malaysia, saving 21 passengers and preventing what could have been a serious crash involving other road users.

On June 15, lorry driver Wong Tuck Ming, 40, acted swiftly by blocking the path of the bus, which had lost control near Menora Tunnel, one of the country’s most accident-prone roads, The Star reported.

Let bus latch onto his lorry to slow its momentum

In a video of the incident that made rounds online, Wong was seen positioning his lorry in front of the out-of-control bus.

He allowed the bus to press against his vehicle, gradually slowing it down until it came to a stop.

However, the force of the bus caused the lorry to scrape along the metal road divider.

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Received RM10,000 award for bravery

During a ceremony in the Malaysian Parliament to honour Wong’s bravery, it was revealed that the bus had been travelling from Kedah to Kuala Lumpur when a technical fault caused it to lose control while descending a hill near the tunnel.

For his selfless actions, Wong received a special certificate of appreciation and a goodwill payment of RM10,000 (S$3,138) from the Malaysian Road Safety Council (MKJR) fund during the ceremony on June 23.

“Because of the quick action of one driver, a hero who acted even though it could have put his own life at risk, a tragic accident was avoided, and many lives were saved,” said Transport Minister Anthony Loke during the ceremony.

Loke also shared a video of the incident on his Instagram page on June 23, describing Wong’s courage as an inspiration to all and urging the public to “always prioritise road safety and to never hesitate to act when the lives of others are in danger.”

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