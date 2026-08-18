Extended liquor trading hours in Boat Quay and Clarke Quay to 4am on Fridays and Saturdays will continue.

Loosened nightlife rules for Boat Quay, Clarke Quay to be formalised after year-long pilot

Fatimah Mujibah

The Straits Times

Aug 17, 2026

Extended liquor trading hours in Boat Quay and Clarke Quay to 4am on Fridays and Saturdays and a revived weekend car-free zone at Circular Road will continue following a successful year-long pilot.

These measures will be formalised on Aug 18 after the pilot programme yielded encouraging results and saw strong interest from businesses, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Home Affairs said in a joint statement on Aug 17.

In Aug 2025, the authorities had also announced that businesses would be able to submit proposals for new bars, pubs and nightclubs along the Boat Quay waterfront, Circular Road, Lorong Telok and Canton Street, ending a 16-year moratorium on new nightlife venues in the historic district.

As at June 2026, 37 applications for new bars, pubs and nightclubs were approved, while the police had approved 92 applications to extend liquor trading hours within the pilot zone, said the ministries.

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Previously, licensed establishments in the precinct could sell alcohol until 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Speaking to reporters on Aug 17, Minister of State for National Development and Foreign Affairs Alvin Tan said the Government will formalise these initiatives, which will help Singapore’s tourism and nightlife offerings become more attractive, support business vibrancy and create good jobs in the sector.

“Our Singapore River is a key heritage, lifestyle, and entertainment precinct and can contribute to our vibrant nightlife,” he said.

“At the same time, we understand that safety and security remain a priority, and that’s why the Government will continue to work with the different stakeholders to maintain a safe environment for businesses, patrons, and residents alike.”

Asked if the authorities had statistics on how the pilot has translated into more visitors and business activity in the district, Tan said Singapore’s overall tourism figures showed that the city-state has been drawing in a greater number of high-quality tourists.

“The more MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) events, the more concerts, the more tourism offerings we have, places like Boat Quay, Clarke Quay, Circular Road, and others will really benefit from the downstream impact,” he said.

Businesses said formalisation of the pilot rules signals an openness by the authorities to new concepts for the historic precinct.

President of the Singapore Nightlife Business Association Danny Loong said this was a good step, and that the association will continue to engage the authorities on ways to drive footfall for businesses and events in the waterfront zone.

For instance, it is making “certain proposals” to government agencies to address consumers’ concerns about the high cost of transport home in the wee hours, he said without elaborating.

Michelle Koh, who is executive director of Singapore River One (SRO), said the certainty provided by the latest announcement will give both operators and landlords the wiggle room to experiment with new business models.

From left: Michelle Koh, Executive Director of Singapore River One, Minister of State (MOS) for National Development & Foreign Affairs Alvin Tan and Danny Loong, President of Singapore Nightlife Business Association. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Law-and-order concerns over the licensing changes have been allayed, with five additional police officers deployed between 7pm and 3am around Circular Road and Boat Quay.

The bill for the additional manpower comes up to $20,000 a month, and is fully borne by SRO.

Koh said the car-free zone for Circular Road will return in late October for Halloween, marking the first time the street will be pedestrianised since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Everybody’s looking forward to this weekly road closure, and once every quarter we will also bring some form of programming onto the street, be it a Halloween party or an after-work mingle session,” she said.

“It’s all about making Circular Road social again.”

Restaurants, bars and pubs along Clarke Quay and the Singapore River. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

CQ @ Clarke Quay centre manager Nicholas Lee also welcomed the cementing of the revitalisation initiatives, noting that Clarke Quay’s vibrant night scene remains a defining part of the precinct’s identity.

At the same time, the CapitaLand-managed property has evolved into a lifestyle destination that offers diverse dining, wellness, entertainment and waterfront experiences throughout the day, he added.

“This enables us to cater to a broad range of visitors while reinforcing Clarke Quay’s position as one of Singapore’s leading lifestyle destinations.”

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