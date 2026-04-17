The pair were to attend a case management conference at a tribunal hearing room on April 17. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES, SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Local influencers Xiaxue and Simonboy take their dispute over harassment claims to court

Nadine Chua

The Straits Times

April 17, 2026

Social media personalities Xiaxue and Simonboy have taken their dispute over harassment claims related to a charity set up for child abuse victim Megan Khung to the State Courts.

According to the court system, Xiaxue, whose real name is Wendy Cheng, and Simonboy, whose name appeared in the court hearing list as Khung Wei Nan, were to attend a case management conference at a tribunal hearing room on April 17.

These sessions, which primarily deal with community disputes, small claims cases and employment claims issues, are not open to the public or members of the media.

Deputy Registrar Jay Lee was slated to hear details of the claims, which were filed under the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA).

The duo were involved in an online dispute in November 2025 when Ms Cheng criticised Mr Khung’s setting up of the Forever Megan Charity.

She questioned his intentions behind the fund raising, saying in an Instagram story: “Three kids with three different moms. First child he neglected for 11 years and met for the first time in 2024.

“Made sure to document it on social media and for the news.”

She added: “I think you have enough kids on your hands to go and handle. You don’t need to bother yourself (and) take care of other people’s children.”

Prior to Ms Cheng’s post, Mr Khung explained that the charity was set up in remembrance of his late daughter, Megan, who died in February 2020 after a year of horrific abuse by her mother and her mother’s boyfriend.

In an Instagram post in November 2025, Mr Khung documented the charity’s first project, involving the donation of food, money, household supplies and daily necessities to the Good Samaritan Home orphanage in Klang, Malaysia.

According to Ms Cheng, Mr Khung’s lawyer sent her a ceas-and-desist letter after her original post.

She claimed she was threatened with legal action over her remarks.

In a screenshot of the lawyer’s letter she posted, it read: “Claim by Mr Khung Wei Nan and Peace Street against Ms Cheng Yan Yan Wendy for defamation, false statements and harassment.”

Peace Street is a social media agency founded by Mr Khung.

Lawyer Ng Kai Ling, who is experienced in civil litigation, said case management conferences are typically for the court to understand the case, the issues in dispute, and the respective positions of the parties.

The court may try to facilitate discussions to resolve the dispute amicably.

Ms Cheng and Mr Khung were not seen at the State Courts for the hearing on April 17.

Ms Ng, who is associate director at LIMN Law Corp, said that if parties are represented, their lawyers can attend the case management conferences on their behalf.

Ms Ng added: “If the respondent fails to show up, the respondent’s response to the application, if any, may be struck out, or judgment may be entered in full or part against the respondent.

“If the claimant is the one who fails to show up, the claimant’s claim may be dismissed.”

Ms Ng said there are typically a number of case management conferences before the dispute reaches a stage when a hearing is held.

“In the context of POHA, both parties, together with their lawyers if any, would show up before the judge at the substantive hearing.

“The judge will hear both sides, and depending on the complexity, the judge could make a decision at the end of the hearing, or adjourn it to another date,” added Ms Ng.

Checks by The Straits Times against the judiciary’s list of hearings showed that the matter remains unresolved.

The feud came after four-year-old Megan died at the hands of her mother Foo Li Ping and Foo’s then boyfriend Wong Shi Xiang.

Foo was sentenced to 19 years’ jail after pleading guilty to child abuse, allowing the death of a child and intentionally disposing of a corpse to impede investigations.

Wong was sentenced to 30 years’ jail and 17 strokes of the cane.

He had pleaded guilty to culpable homicide for killing Megan, intentional disposal of a corpse, drug trafficking and drug consumption.

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