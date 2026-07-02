Loanshark-related graffiti warns of ‘DANGER :(’, 20-year-old man arrested

A 20-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in several cases of loanshark harassment involving graffiti scribbled near residential units.

The police said they were alerted to the islandwide cases on June 30, where the walls along common corridors were found vandalised with loanshark-related graffiti.

In one image released by the police, the graffiti warned of “DANGER :(” and said, “O$P$!! Eh u want me burn house is it?? U better contact me & settle ur loan!!”

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division, Woodlands Police Division, Jurong Police Division and Police Operations Command Centre established the man’s identity and arrested him within a day.

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The man will be charged in court on July 2 under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

For first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, with up to five years in jail and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities and added: “Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance, and disrupt public safety and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.”

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist them in any way. Call ‘999’ if you suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

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