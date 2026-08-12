According to Shin Min Daily News, Lim stayed at a unit in Southkey Mosaic after fleeing Singapore.

Lim Tean reportedly stayed at JB’s Southkey Mosaic condo after leaving S’pore, a stone’s throw from Mid Valley mall

After leaving Singapore, lawyer Lim Tean reportedly stayed at Southkey Mosaic condominium in Johor Bahru (JB) — just 9km from the checkpoint and a stone’s throw from Mid Valley Southkey mall.

Situated about a 20-minute drive from the JB CIQ Checkpoint, the property is also a popular choice among visitors from Singapore seeking short-term accommodation.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the unit that Lim stayed in was located on one of the middle floors of the 34-storey apartment building.

Described as a “balanced living hub where vibrancy thrives”, Southkey Mosaic boasts 584 residential units, alongside a mixed-use section comprising office spaces and retail pods.

On Google Maps, the condominium has a slew of reviews from users who appear to have stayed there under short-term arrangements. Many praised the condominium for its convenient location and relatively new facilities.

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A quick search on booking platform Airbnb found dozens of apartments available for rent, ranging from $43 to $222 per night.

PHOTO: AIRBNB

Southkey Mosaic also has numerous reviews on Agoda and Booking.com from users from Singapore, with some recommending it for families with children.

Lim Tean arrested in JB condo after failing to turn up to serve jail sentence

A warrant of arrest was issued after Lim failed to turn up at the State Court on Aug 3 to commence his jail term for practising law without a valid certificate.

The 61-year-old was originally supposed to surrender on July 20, but had requested an adjournment so he could settle his personal matters.

Lim was sentenced to six weeks’ jail and a $1,000 fine in February 2025 after being convicted of three charges under the Legal Profession Act.

Both Lim and the prosecution appealed the sentence, which culminated in an extended jail term of three months and a week.

On Aug 6, Lim was arrested by Malaysian police at a condominium unit in JB. The name of the condominium was undisclosed then.

Shin Min previously reported that Lim allegedly locked himself inside the unit for about two hours and refused to open the door despite officers calling his name.

On Aug 11, about five days after his arrest in JB, Lim was deported and handed over to Singapore authorities.

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