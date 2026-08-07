Lim Tean was arrested by Malaysian police on the afternoon of Aug 6.

Lim Tean arrested in JB condo after 2-hour standoff with police, stayed in unit rented by M’sian man

Lim Tean has been arrested in Johor Bahru (JB), just days after a warrant of arrest was issued when he failed to surrender to begin serving his jail sentence.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 61-year-old was arrested by the Royal Malaysia Police on Aug 6 at a condominium in JB following a two-hour standoff with the police.

The Chinese daily reported that Lim, who is the secretary-general of the People’s Alliance for Reform, had been staying in a condominium unit rented out for short-term accommodation.

The unit was reportedly booked on Aug 3 — the day Lim was supposed to surrender to begin his jail term — by a Malaysian man, who collected the keys that day.

Lim was reported to have arrived the following day carrying only a small piece of luggage. Both men were due to check out on Aug 7, but Lim was arrested on the afternoon of Aug 6.

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Reportedly refused to open door for M’sian police

According to Shin Min, Malaysian police arrived at the unit at about 2pm on Aug 6 armed with a warrant for Lim’s arrest.

However, Lim reportedly locked himself inside the unit and refused to open the door, despite officers repeatedly calling out his name, resulting in a two-hour standoff.

Police eventually gained access after contacting the unit’s owner, who came down to unlock the door.

Upon entering the unit, officers reportedly asked Lim to present his passport, but he was unable to do so. He was then handcuffed and escorted to a waiting police vehicle.

Shin Min reported that Lim was wearing a red shirt and black trousers at the point of arrest. His hair was dishevelled, and he appeared fatigued.

Surrounded by food establishments, the condominium in question is reportedly popular among Singaporean visitors.

The newspaper reported that Lim appeared to be keeping a low profile during his stay, relying on food deliveries instead of eating out. He left his unit only twice a day to collect his meals.

Even so, several Singaporeans staying at the condominium recognised him after his arrest.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed Lim’s arrest on Aug 6 and said it is working with its Malaysian counterparts to secure his return to Singapore.

Failed to turn up to commene jail sentence

A warrant of arrest was issued after Lim failed to report to the State Courts at noon on Aug 3 to begin his jail term for practising law without a valid certificate.

He was originally supposed to surrender on July 20, but asked for an adjournment so he could settle his personal affairs.

His lawyer, Revi Shanker, told The Straits Times (ST) he was “puzzled” by Lim’s absence, saying he had received a message from him earlier that morning, but he became “uncontactable” after that.

Lim was sentenced to six weeks’ jail and a $1,000 fine in February 2025 after being convicted of three charges under the Legal Profession Act.

Both Lim and the prosecution appealed the sentence, which culminated in an enhanced jail term of three months and a week.

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