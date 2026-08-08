Lim is understood to have entered Malaysia by land, evading detection before making his way to a rented apartment unit in Johor Bahru.

Lim Tean allegedly fled to M’sia by land, hid in JB accommodation reportedly booked by one of two men charged over his escape

Lawyer Lim Tean was understood to have fled to Malaysia by land where he was subsequently arrested.

One of the two men who were charged in court on Aug 8 with allegedly helping the opposition politician leave Singapore is also understood to have booked the Johor Bahru accommodation where Lim hid.

Allegedly crossed land border before hiding in JB apartment

According to Shin Min Daily News, Lim is understood to have entered Malaysia by land, evading detection before making his way to a rented apartment unit in Johor Bahru, where he allegedly hid.

Shin Min also understands that one of the accused, 44-year-old Mohammad Adam Abd Karim, may have helped to rent the accommodation.

A witness told Shin Min that they had seen a man collecting the keys to the apartment, and that the man’s name matched Adam’s.

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2 men charged for allegedly helping Lim flee

According to The Straits Times, the two men who allegedly helped Lim flee, Adam and 37-year-old Sulaiman Muhammad Firdaus, were charged on Aug 8.

Each was handed one count of engaging in a conspiracy to commit an act that has a tendency to defeat the course of justice.

Shin Min reported that the two men appeared in court via video link. Both looked solemn but calm, with Sulaiman requiring a Malay interpreter.

The prosecution told the court that the two men had allegedly helped Lim leave Singapore for Malaysia unlawfully on Aug 4.

The pair subsequently asked the judge for permission to make phone calls to their families in Singapore. The prosecution objected, saying the investigation was still at an early stage and that the police should determine whether the men were allowed to make calls.

The judge agreed with the prosecution, saying the men could make such requests through the police.

Both men were remanded and will return to court on Aug 14.

If convicted, the two men face up to seven years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Arrested after 2-hour standoff with Malaysian police

Lim was supposed to surrender on Aug 3 to begin his jail term for practising law without a valid certificate, but failed to do so. He reportedly checked into a rented condominium unit in JB the following day.

He was arrested by the Royal Malaysia Police on Aug 6 following a two-hour standoff, where he allegedly locked himself inside the unit and refused to open the door, despite officers repeatedly calling out his name.

He was eventually handcuffed and escorted to a police vehicle.

Shin Min reported that Lim appeared dishevelled and fatigued at the point of arrest.

In response to Stomp’s queries, Singapore police said that they are working closely with Malaysian authorities to arrange for Lim to be brought back to Singapore.

Lawyer lost contact with Lim

When Shin Min contacted Lim’s lawyer, Revi Shanker, he replied via text message that he had seen the reports but had no comment on the matter.

He had previously told Shin Min that he was still in contact with Lim via text messages on the morning of Aug 3.

However, that afternoon, he received a call from the prosecutor informing him that Lim had failed to report to the State Courts and was not answering his phone.

“I’m puzzled as to why he didn’t show up. He was still messaging me in the morning (Aug 3), but he became uncontactable after that,” Revi told The Straits Times.

Stomp has reached out to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) for more information.

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