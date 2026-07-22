Lengkok Bahru stabbing: Single father allegedly killed leaves behind son with special needs

A 59-year-old man who was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbour in the corridor of a Redhill HDB block has left behind a son with special needs, with residents saying the victim’s son remained at the scene in shock after the incident.

The fatal inciden took place at about 4pm on July 20 at Block 55 Lengkok Bahru.

The victim, Thiyagarajan Karunakaran, and the accused, 59-year-old Ng Swee Seng, lived on the 16th floor of the block, with their flats separated by four units. The pair are believed to be involved in a long-running dispute that escalated into the fatal attack.

Ng was charged with murder on July 22. Court documents allege that he murdered Thiyagarajan at about 4.44pm along the common corridor outside their flats. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

Eyewitness heard men arguing before accused retrieved knife from flat

When Shin Min Daily News reporters visited the scene, dried bloodstains were still visible on the 16th-floor corridor walls and staircase, while police cordon tape remained at the staircase landing on the 15th floor.

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An eyewitness, who declined to be named, said he heard the two men arguing before seeing the accused return to his flat and emerge with a knife.

“I immediately called the police, but I was too far away to intervene and could only keep shouting at them to stop,” he said.

“The victim’s son was also there. He must have been terrified.”

The witness said the accused allegedly ran back into his flat after the incident, where he was later arrested by police officers.

In a statement on July 21, police said officers found a 59-year-old man lying motionless outside the lift lobby on the 16th-floor. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Another 59-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Preliminary investigations indicate the two men knew each other. Police investigations are ongoing.

Witness says accused threw knife from 16th floor

The eyewitness also claimed he saw the accused throw a bloodstained knife from the 16th floor after realising he had been seen.

He alleged that the knife landed in an open area in front of a coffee shop below the block.

“I immediately ran downstairs and guarded the knife to preserve the scene and the evidence until the police arrived,” he said.

Single father leaves behind son with special needs

Residents said the victim was a single father who lived with his son, who is in his 20s and has special needs. They had moved into the block about two to three years ago.

A resident living on the 14th floor said: “We heard screams while we were downstairs. Afterwards, I saw the victim’s son standing there in shock.”

MP visits residents, community raises funds

Queenstown SMC MP Eric Chua said in a Facebook post on July 21 that an interfaith prayer and memorial service would be held at 7.30pm on July 22 at a multi-purpose hall near the block.

He said grassroots leaders were working closely with government agencies and community partners, and that a community fundraising campaign would be launched to help the victim’s family.

Chua added that the grassroots team was supporting the family with immediate financial needs, funeral arrangements, and counselling.

Accused to undergo psychiatric assessment

Appearing in court via video link on July 22, Ng, who was dressed in a red collared shirt, told the court: “If I hear sounds, I will scold people... I reacted because I heard (a) voice.”

The prosecution applied to remand him at Changi Medical Centre for three weeks for a psychiatric assessment to determine whether any mental condition was linked to the alleged offence.

Ng objected, saying the assessment would not be useful. He also asked to be sent to the National University Hospital instead because it was more convenient.

The judge granted the prosecution’s application and adjourned the case to Aug 12.

Residents say pair frequently quarrelled

Several residents interviewed by Shin Min Daily News said tensions between the pair had been simmering for some time.

A 41-year-old coffee shop employee claimed the victim frequently drank alone and would sometimes sleep on the streets after becoming intoxicated.

Another resident alleged that the victim would sometimes urinate along the common corridor, leaving behind a stench.

A resident living on the 12th floor said the accused had argued with the victim on several occasions over the issue and had also complained to neighbours about it.

Victim reportedly avoided accused

One neighbour said the accused disliked people passing by his unit, prompting some residents to take detours or use lifts on other floors.

Another neighbour said he had noticed the victim would often take the stairs down one floor before using the lift, apparently to avoid passing the accused’s flat.

The neighbour added that his CCTV camera captured part of the argument before the incident. In the footage, one party could allegedly be heard directing profanity-laden threats at the other.

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