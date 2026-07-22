Bloodstains and a bloodied footprint were found along the 16th-floor corridor.

Lengkok Bahru fight: Man charged with murder of neighbour

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

July 22, 2026

A man was charged with murder after he allegedly killed his neighbour at Block 55 Lengkok Bahru, near Redhill Road, on July 20.

Ng Swee Seng, 59, who appeared in a district court via video link on July 22, is accused of murdering Thiyagarajan Karunakaran, also 59.

Police said in an earlier statement that officers received calls about the incident shortly before 5pm on July 20.

They found Thiyagarajan lying motionless at a lift lobby on the 16th floor.

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He was taken to the National University Hospital, and died later.

The Straits Times visited the block on July 21 and found bloodstains and a bloody footprint along the 16th-floor corridor.

A resident, who moved into the same block about four years ago, said the two men lived several units apart from each other on the same floor.

On July 22, Ng told the court: “If I hear sounds, I will scold people... I reacted because I heard (a) voice.”

His case has been adjourned to Aug 12.

If convicted of murder, he will face the death penalty.

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