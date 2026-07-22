The man was allegedly involved in a fight which took place at Block 55 Lengkok Bahru on July 20.

Lengkok Bahru fight: Man to be charged with murder

Claudia Tan

The Straits Times

July 21, 2026

A 59-year-old man will be charged with murder on July 22.

The man was allegedly involved in a fight with another man that took place at Block 55 Lengkok Bahru on July 20.

The police said in a statement on July 21 that they received a call for assistance at the block at about 4.45pm on July 20. Officers found a 59-year-old man lying unconscious at the 16th-floor lift lobby.

He was taken to the National University Hospital and later died.

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Preliminary investigations revealed both men knew each other.

The Straits Times visited the block on July 21 and found blood stains and a bloodied footprint along the 16th-storey corridor.

Neighbours ST spoke to said that the two men did not get along with each other, and were often heard arguing.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

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