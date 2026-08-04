Andrew Chow’s wake; the award he was supposed to receive on Sept 6.

Legendary S'pore DJ Andrew Chow, better known as DJ Wiz, dies at 63 before receiving Legacy Award

Andrew Chow, better known as DJ Wiz, one of Singapore’s most celebrated club DJs and a pioneer of turntablism, has died. He was 63.

His daughter, Abby Bernadette Chow, announced the passing of her “dearest Daddy” in a Facebook post on Aug 3.

“I am glad to see all the sweet and touching messages and tributes to him,” she wrote. “He passed on peacefully and he would be so happy to know that you guys appreciate him so deeply.”

According to The Straits Times, he died of stomach cancer.

Chow was a towering figure in Singapore’s club scene, best known for his residencies at Zouk’s Phuture and Kyo, as well as for founding the acclaimed DJ crew Radikal Forze. He was also widely regarded as one of Asia’s leading R&B and hip-hop DJs.

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A three-time DMC Singapore DJ Champion, Chow was due to receive the DMC Legacy Award on Sept 6 in recognition of his decades-long contribution to the local DJ community.

‘I gave him his final gig’

Speaking to Stomp, DMC Singapore branch manager Wayne Liu, better known as DJ Koflow, said Chow’s death came sooner than expected.

“I knew he wasn’t well, but I thought he had maybe two years, at least,” the 45-year-old said of his former colleague and friend.

Koflow said Chow played his last performance as a DJ on May 24 at Kossa, a bar he runs.

Earlier that day, the pair had judged the DMC Warm-Up Battle before Chow went home to rest.

“He returned in the evening to play a one-hour set,” Koflow said.

“I didn’t get a chance to talk to him very much but he looked to be enjoying himself and hanging out with friends. But he left shortly after his set.”

Andrew Chow’s final gig at Kossa on May 24. PHOTO: KOSSA SESSIONS/YOUTUBE

He had no idea then that it would be Chow’s last gig, he said solemnly.

“He gave me my first gig as a DJ at Phuture in 2004, and I gave him his final gig in May,” said Koflow, who was DMC Singapore DJ Champion in 2003.

‘There will never be another DJ like Andrew Chow’

Childhood friend and former Zouk colleague Eddie Chan, better known as DJ Small, was by Chow’s side during his final three days in hospital.

The 56-year-old told Stomp that the pair grew up together in Tiong Bahru, where they spent countless hours listening to music and honing their craft.

“We’d get together every week to jam and that’s where it all began – the mobile disco days,” he recalled.

“We named ours Eclipse Mobile Disco.”

Chan said Chow played a huge role in shaping his understanding of music.

“⁠He influenced me on how music is played or curated. He showed us the proper way of mixing or putting tracks together.”

Chow (left) with Eddie Chan and a mutual friend Nelson Tan. PHOTO: EDDIE CHAN

Outside of music, the two bonded over food and shopping — something Chan said he will miss.

“Andrew was always about food. And we would also go shopping at places like Queensway Shopping Centre for streetwear,” said Chan, who was at Chow’s final gig at Kossa.

“Andrew was enjoying it like it was his first gig,” he said. “His magical seamless mixing and scratching will just leave you amazed.”

However, cancer had already taken its toll.

“His health had deteriorated by then and he was very tired by the end of his set,” said Chan.

Nevertheless, Chan, who was at Chow’s wake when he spoke to Stomp, will always remember his friend for his work as a DJ.

“He did some amazing showcasing when competing for the world DJ DMC competition — with some hand and body movement tricks, including using his toes to scratch,” he said.

“There will never be another DJ like Andrew Chow — his devotion, passion, hours of music practice and digging for music records, listening to various genres of music and being able to piece everything together in a musical journey.”

‘He was a hero’

Kavan Spruyt, owner of Rasa, where Chow was due to receive his DMC Legacy Award on Sept 6, also paid tribute on Facebook.

“He was a hero that I knew and even lived with,” Spruyt wrote.

“As a younger self, I used to go (even on weekdays) and watch him slay the decks and mixer in Phuture, dancing like crazy for hours during my weekly Friday big beat era escapades.”

Spruyt later engaged Chow as a resident DJ when he ran the now-defunct Kyo on Cecil Street and, more recently, at Rasa early last year.

Speaking to Stomp, Spruyt, 46, described Chow as “technically gifted and knowledge driven”.

“He was very pleasant to work with, and partygoers could only scream and jump every time he played, especially during his residencies at Phuture and Kyo.”

PHOTO: INTERNET

Wake details

Chow’s wake is being held at the void deck of Block 406 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

Members of the public who wish to pay their respects may do so until the morning of Aug 8.

“Dress code will be colourful and stylish, just like how Andrew would dress,” wrote his daughter Abby.

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