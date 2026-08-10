‘At least 6 times in 2 years’: Man exposes peeping tom problem at Upper Serangoon mall

Instagram user Leonard Teo claimed that he had experienced at least six incidents of being peeped on in the mall.

Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre has allegedly seen repeated incidents of peeping and voyeurism, with businesses saying they have also encountered other inappropriate behaviour in the toilets.

Instagram user Leonard Teo posted a video on July 18 claiming that he had experienced at least six incidents of being peeped on while working at the shopping centre over the past two years.

He said three of the incidents resulted in the police being called to the mall.

In one incident, Teo said he was using the toilet when he suddenly noticed someone peeping through a hole in the cubicle door. When he went outside to look, the person had already left.

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He also posted several photos showing police officers at the shopping centre apparently reviewing CCTV footage.

Teo posted two more videos on Instagram sharing the incidents in detail on July 20 and August 5, with an additional video on August 6 on alleged “indecent exposure”.

When Shin Min Daily News visited Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre in late July, CCTV cameras could be seen outside the men’s toilet on the second floor. A notice stated that the area was under surveillance.

Inside the toilet, a police notice reminded members of the public to take care of their belongings and be alert to anyone who might be attempting to take photographs.

When Shin Min Daily News visited the mall, there were notices stating that the area was under surveillance. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS/CHUNG HONG KEE

A business operator, who declined to be named, said he had heard about similar incidents several times. The latest incident he was aware of allegedly occurred at around 9am on June 17.

According to him, a man was using the toilet when someone suddenly extended a mirror underneath the cubicle partition.

The man kicked the mirror away and confronted the person.

“I understand the person peeping was a man in his 50s. After he was exposed, he ran away before the police arrived,” he said.

The business operator believed the relatively quiet nature of the mall could have made it an attractive location for people engaging in such behaviour.

He also claimed to have witnessed inappropriate behaviour in the men’s toilet.

“I’ve seen two men behaving suspiciously and entering the same cubicle. On another occasion, I happened to see two people coming out together. What they were doing inside was obvious,” he said.

The police confirmed that reports had been lodged in relation to the incidents and that investigations are ongoing.

Business operator filmed while using toilet

Another business operator, who only wanted to be known as Chen, said he works on the third floor and encountered a similar incident in March last year.

He said he was using the toilet when someone suddenly extended a mobile phone from underneath the cubicle partition, apparently attempting to photograph him.

After noticing this, he ran to the adjacent cubicle and repeatedly knocked on the door, but the person inside refused to come out.

The man, whom Chen estimated to be in his 30s, remained inside for another four to five minutes before emerging.

Chen suspected that he may have been deleting photographs during that time. He said he later checked the man’s phone but found no evidence.

As he did not want to escalate the matter, Chen said he gave the man a stern warning before letting him leave.

However, the incident left him feeling uncomfortable whenever he uses the toilet.

Holes in toilet doors allegedly left for years

The toilets also appear to have physical gaps that could potentially make it easier for someone to peep into the cubicles.

During the visit, Shin Min Daily News observed multiple holes in the doors of men’s toilets on several floors and discovered that cubicles were not fully enclosed.

According to business operators, the holes were left behind after locks were removed from the doors.

They claimed that some of the holes have been present for more than four years.

“We inevitably feel uncomfortable when using the toilet now, especially when there are other people inside,” one business operator said.

Shin Min Daily News visited the Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre management’s office and also sent an email seeking a response about the alleged incidents.

No response had been received at the time of publication on August 9.

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