Lazada has become the latest company in Singapore to cut jobs amid ongoing restructuring in various sectors.

Lazada joins growing list of firms cutting jobs in Singapore. Here are the others

Vihanya Rakshika

The Straits Times

June 23, 2026

Lazada announced a retrenchment exercise on June 23, becoming the latest company in Singapore to cut jobs amid ongoing restructuring in various sectors.

Retrenchments have been in the spotlight this year as companies in sectors ranging from technology and logistics to retail, manufacturing and financial services announced job cuts.

According to the Ministry of Manpower, 3,830 workers were retrenched in the first quarter of 2026, the highest quarterly figure since the third quarter of 2023, with business reorganisation remaining the main reason for layoffs.

Here is a look at some of the retrenchment exercises announced so far in 2026.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Shopee

Sea’s Shopee announced in June that it was cutting hundreds of developer jobs globally, amounting to about 8 per cent of its developer workforce.

The Creative Media and Publishing Union in Singapore said it had been informed in advance of the exercise and provided support to affected union members and employees at Shopee’s Geneo office and Sea’s headquarters at One-North.

A Sea spokesperson said the company regularly reviews and adjusts its staffing needs.

Gardenia Foods Singapore

Gardenia announced on May 20 that it would retrench 141 employees as it shifts production from Singapore to Malaysia. The affected workers’ last day of employment is June 30.

“The move is part of Gardenia’s ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and maintain competitiveness amid an increasingly challenging global environment,” the company said.

Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered announced on May 19 plans to reduce its support staff strength by more than 15 per cent by 2030, affecting around 7,800 jobs.

The most affected roles will be with the bank’s back-office centres, including those in Chennai, Bangalore, Kuala Lumpur and Warsaw, according to chief executive Bill Winters.

“We don’t have job losses, but we do have job role reductions in favour of the machines, and that will accelerate as we go forward into AI.”

A spokesperson declined to disclose whether the job cuts will affect staff in Singapore, but said the bank will continue to hire relationship managers here.

Meta

Meta began a fresh round of job cuts in May as part of its latest restructuring exercise.

The move followed several rounds of layoffs by the parent company of Facebook and Instagram in recent years as it reorganised parts of its business.

Meta Singapore did not disclose how many local employees were affected, but The Straits Times understands that more than 100 jobs were cut here.

The company has also been redeploying employees to teams focused on artificial intelligence initiatives and other priority areas.

H&M

H&M announced in May that it was laying off staff in Singapore and relocating its regional headquarters to Malaysia.

The company declined to disclose the number of employees affected, but Malaysian media reports said close to 80 roles were cut, mostly in Singapore, out of a regional workforce of 256.

“We are constantly working on improvements to adapt to our customers’ expectations. As part of that, we regularly review how we work to ensure our organisation remains flexible, efficient and fast-moving,” the company said.

JLL

Real estate consultancy JLL said on April 30 that it had retrenched some Singapore staff as part of a restructuring exercise.

“As a global company, JLL undertakes organisational realignment to streamline operations and position the business for long-term growth in a rapidly evolving real estate services market,” the company said.

The restructuring affected about 1 per cent of its Singapore workforce.

PropertyLimBrothers

A member of PropertyLimBrothers’ leadership team confirmed layoffs at the firm and told ST in April that those affected were from “a defined group” of its local media and backend functions.

He declined to disclose the number of retrenched employees.

“What we can reiterate is that this is part of a broader restructuring and transition of our media and backend operations towards a more streamlined, technology-driven model,” he said.

Yeo Hiap Seng

Yeo Hiap Seng informed employees on March 31 that it would retrench 25 workers at its Senoko facility as it shifts its can manufacturing operations to Malaysia.

Affected employees were informed during a face-to-face briefing conducted by the company’s management together with union representatives.

The affected roles were in can manufacturing and involved both local and foreign employees.

A Yeo’s spokesperson said the same support framework was applied to affected employees regardless of nationality.

DHL Global Forwarding

DHL Global Forwarding confirmed on March 31 that it had conducted a retrenchment exercise in Singapore, although it declined to disclose the number of affected employees.

“We remain committed to treating all employees with fairness and respect, in full compliance with local regulations and our internal policies,” a company spokesman said.

The company added that workforce-related decisions are guided by current business needs and based on merit.

Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore

Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore (APBS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Heineken, announced on March 24 that it would close its large-scale brewing operations in Singapore over the next two years.

The move will result in 130 roles being cut, with production to be shifted to existing breweries in Malaysia and Vietnam by 2027.

The brewer, which produces Heineken and Tiger, said it would continue serving the Singapore market through imports from the region. The move is not expected to affect beer prices here.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.