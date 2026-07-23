Pointing to a camera to inform the woman recording him that she had been caught on camera.

‘Later in my office’: Man at Bukit Merah food court appears to pass off as enforcement officer

A man has been caught on video seemingly attempting to pass off as an enforcement officer, even telling the woman who filmed him that she had to see him later at his office in “Cantonment Complex”.

The 15-second clip, shared yesterday by TikTok account @singaporeIncidents.sg, starts with the man talking to the camera.

“Later in my office ah, Cantonment Complex. Your facial (sic) is being captured by the camera already,” he says, pointing to the side, probably a CCTV camera.

He then adjusts his backpack and says: ”You ignore me, right?”

“What’s your name?” asks the woman calmly.

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“Why you care?” the man snaps.

“Before you make any summon you have to tell me your name,” says the woman as the man picks up a tray.

He says something that sounds like, “later”, before disappearing from the frame.

The video, recorded at Bukit Merah Central Food Court, has since had 26,600 views, 292 reactions and 86 comments.

It is not clear if the man in the video is — or pretending to be — a National Environment Agency (NEA) officer, who would have jurisdiction in a food court like the one in the video, or a police officer, who might have his office at the Police Cantonment Complex. He can be seen wearing a photo ID clipped on a belt loop.

Netizens seemed quite clear that the man was impersonating an official.

“Report him for impersonating a government personnel,” demanded a TikTok user. “Impersonating a police officer is a serious offence, OK.” another said.

The penalty for impersonating a public servant carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison, a fine, or both.

“This guy may be trying to scare the lady but is not authorised to summon the public,” said a netizen.

“Doesn’t look like (enforcement) officer leh...kay po uncle, more likely,” another said.

One person who claimed to have met the man before said he was difficult to deal with.

“I met and talked to him before. He initiates the approach. He is (an) abrasive guy — must handle with care when dealing with such people,” the TikTok user said.

Another, who claimed to have been there, suggested that the one filming may have triggered the man.

“I was there. The person (who) filmed did not clear her tray and (left) a mess at the hawker table,” said the netizen, which could have been what led the man to pretend to be an NEA officer.

Another netizen observed that while he wanted to scare the woman into believing she had been caught on camera, the irony was that he himself had been caught.

“His ‘facial’ is also captured by this already,” said the netizen.

Stomp has reached out to the police for comment.

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