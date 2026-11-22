Some stallholders at Chinatown Complex suspect that a small number of drinkers gathering nearby are responsible for the public urination problem.

Late-night public urination on the rise at Chinatown Complex, hawkers report bad stench: ‘We really can’t stand it’

Hawkers at Chinatown Complex have complained about people urinating near their stalls at night, leaving behind a strong stench that some say they have had to clean up themselves.

Some stallholders suspect that a small number of drinkers gathering nearby are responsible for the problem, which they say has been going on for more than a year.

One hawker, surnamed Lee, told Shin Min Daily News that the situation had worsened about a year ago.

His stall usually closes before 9pm, but drinkers often gather in the vicinity at night.

“ We suspect some people have a few drinks and then relieve themselves wherever they like. We have no evidence, and we’re not saying all the drinkers do this, but we suspect it’s the work of a small number of inconsiderate people ,” he said.

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Some stallholders suspect that a small number of drinkers gathering nearby are responsible. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Lee said that when hawkers arrive to open their stalls in the morning, they are often greeted by the smell of urine, which is particularly severe on weekends .

“ The smell of urine is really unpleasant. Sometimes we have no choice but to clean it ourselves or ask the cleaners to help. Otherwise, we really can’t stand it ,” he said.

One of the reported “hotspots” is beside stalls near the carpark side of the hawker centre , in a relatively secluded area that sees little footfall at night.

Warning signs have not stopped the problem

Three notices have been put up on a wall beside the area, warning people against urinating there.

The notices also state that the area is under 24-hour CCTV surveillance and that footage of offenders will be handed to the authorities.

However, the warnings appear to have done little to deter the behaviour.

Warning signs do not appear to have stopped drunk patrons from relieving themselves in public. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Another hawker, surnamed Zheng , who has been operating there for nearly a year , said he encounters the problem almost every week .

The 60-year-old said stallholders had reached their limit and put up the notices about a week ago in the hope of stopping the offenders.

“Even after putting up the notices, some people still ignore them and continue urinating here ,” he lamented.

Other hawkers said they sometimes wash away the urine themselves before opening for business so that customers would not be put off by the smell. They added that business had not been affected so far .

Stomp had also reported a similar incident on Nov 14, when a man was caught on video appearing to urinate in a corner beside closed stalls at Chinatown Complex.

Reporter witnesses men urinating near stalls

During a visit to the hawker centre, a Shin Min reporter witnessed several men who appeared drunk urinating beside stalls and at a staircase.

Three to four groups of drinkers had gathered at the time, playing music loudly and drinking, and some remained there past 10.30pm.

After drinking two to three glasses of beer , two men urinated beside stalls and at a staircase on the other side before pulling up their trousers and leaving .

Another man, wearing only boxer shorts, was seen using a hose to wash his lower body in full view of others .

A Shin Min reporter witnessed several men who appeared drunk urinating at the hawker centre. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Toilet is about 30m away, cleaner says

A toilet is located about 30 metres away from the area, but some people have reportedly claimed they could not hold it in.

A cleaner, whose last name is Chen , said he would help clean up urine when hawkers asked him to .

He recalled encountering a middle-aged man urinating in the area at night earlier this year. When confronted, the man said he could not hold it in and had to relieve himself beside the stall.

Chen said while the toilet was only a few minutes away on foot, some appeared to prefer taking the more convenient option .

Hawkers’ association calls for understanding and cooperation

Chinatown Complex Hawkers’ Association chairman Tan Ming Han Cornelius said the association was aware of the issue and had raised it during meetings with the town council and police .

He said the surrounding area had its own challenges, including the presence of elderly people , some of whom might have difficulty controlling their behaviour or may not understand that urinating near the stalls was inappropriate .

He added that the town council had been arranging for workers to help clean the affected areas.

Tan also suggested that some elderly people might not be able to read the warning notices, which could explain why the behaviour continued .

He said the association did not regard elderly people who might be unable to control their actions as criminals , and urged the public to respond with understanding.

He also encouraged family members who recognised the man in the video circulating online to check on his well-being .

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