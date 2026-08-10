Large crowds at Tanjong Rhu after NDP reach ‘choke point’, netizens suggest stronger barriers

Police and MRT station staff can be observed guiding human traffic outside and within the station.

Crowds swarmed the vicinity of Tanjong Rhu MRT station after the conclusion of the National Day Parade (NDP), prompting many to share their own experiences with the NDP crowds and suggest tougher crowd control measures.

Instagram user @chen,j_qing, who goes by Kent, posted a video of the crowd control situation on the evening of August 9, with a caption indicating that it was taken after the NDP fireworks.

In the clip, the area next to Tanjong Rhu MRT station can be seen teeming with people along the walkways and stepping on the grass.

A hoarse voice can be heard shouting: “Don’t cross the barrier!”

Despite multiple warnings, people in the video can be seen stepping on and over the orange barricades that divide the walkway and grass.

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Police and MRT station staff can also be observed guiding human traffic outside and within the station.

Speaking to Stomp, Kent said he took about one-and-a-half hours to enter the station. He and his friend, who had been watching the NDP fireworks, said they headed towards Exit 1 of the MRT station.

However, only upon reaching Exit 1 were the pair informed that it was closed and that they had to make their way to Exit 2 instead.

“There was also no clear announcement or information provided to the crowd when people were queuing towards Exit 1,” Kent claimed.

“As a result, we had to make our way to Exit 2, which took more time and contributed to the longer waiting time,” he added.

Netizens: ‘Walking reached a choking point’

The video has garnered at least 6,707 likes and 347 comments, with many expressing disappointment at the unruly crowds.

Many also shared their own experience with NDP crowds, with some offering suggestions to stay in or avoid high traffic areas.

“Yeah....I have learned that there are people people-ing out there so I stay home. Leave the country or stay home during these periods,” wrote one.

Another who claimed to be there said that people were “forced” to walk longer distances before turning back to the station, “Somemore the walking reach a choke point not moving,” he added.

Some expressed sympathy for the man who can be heard shouting in the video, and recommended stronger measures to prevent people from getting around the barricades.

“Make the barriers higher so selfish people do not cross it,” wrote one netizen.

“Make (the barriers) a wooden/metal one instead cause Singaporeans won’t listen anymore,” suggested another.

Police close roads, deploy marshals for crowd control

According to a press release dated August 6, police officers, SAF personnel and auxiliary officers planned to be on-site to regulate the flow of crowd and the number of people entering areas surround the National Stadium, including Tanjong Rhu.

The police added that if crowd levels reach safety thresholds, these areas will be closed to ensure public safety. Various roads in the Tanjong Rhu area were also temporarily closed to vehicular traffic:

Slip road leading from Stadium Way into Tanjong Rhu Road

Slip road leading from Tanjong Rhu Road into Stadium Way

Tanjong Rhu Place

Tanjong Rhu View

The police noted in its press release that crowd dispersal was expected to be “gradual” due to the large crowds near the National Stadium.

Stomp understands that the Enhanced Mobicam — which crowd-management features with static Police cameras used for monitoring crowds — was also deployed in the Tanjong Rhu area.

When asked how he felt the police and MRT staff managed the crowd, Kent said: “The police officers and other staff managed the crowd well and helped disperse people in an orderly manner.”

While there were queue cutters, he maintained that the situation was “generally well managed”.

Stomp has reached out to SMRT Singapore, which operates the Thomson-East Coast Line, for comment.

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