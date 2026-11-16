‘Lack of empathy or entitled?’ Woman speaks out after M’sian family with autistic son says she refused to let them dine in restaurant

A Malaysian family has appealed for greater empathy online after a woman allegedly refused to let their autistic son dine at a restaurant she had booked out for a private event.

In an Instagram reel posted on Nov 14, user @adamautismfamily recounted the family’s experience at Macha & Co. in The Curve shopping mall in Malaysia.

In the caption, the family explained that they had gone to one of their son’s favourite restaurants for dinner, only to find that the entire establishment had been booked for a private event.

While they would have simply gone elsewhere under “normal circumstances”, the family said it was not always that straightforward with their son Adam, who is autistic and non-verbal.

“Adam doesn’t necessarily understand why something he has been looking forward to suddenly isn’t possible. And trying to explain it to him can sometimes lead to a meltdown,” they said.

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The post has since amassed over four million views.

Woman allegedly refuses to let family dine at restaurant she booked out

At the start of the video, the family is seen speaking to a woman dressed in red, who is seated at a table.

The video then cuts to Adam and his father seated at an outdoor table beneath a staircase, where the father feeds his son with heavy rain in the background.

The father recounts that he asks the woman what time her event is scheduled to begin. After she says 7pm, he suggests that his family dine and leave before then, explaining that Adam does not understand the situation and needs to eat.

“I understand that you have an event and I respect your event. That’s why I said just give me 15 minutes, I quickly feed my son and we’ll be on our way,” he says.

The father says he suggests sitting at a table beneath the staircase, but the woman apparently turns down the request as well.

The father says he suggests sitting at a table beneath the staircase, but the woman turns down the request as well. PHOTO: ADAMAUTISMFAMILY/INSTAGRAM

He adds that he wants to share the encounter to encourage people to show empathy and make exceptions when the situation calls for it.

The family finishes feeding Adam at 6.42pm, before any guests arrive for the private event.

Adam’s mother then expresses her frustration, saying: “You want to claim every table so we have to position ourselves bawah tangga (under the stairs) just to feed him. No big deal but the thing is don’t say that you understand.”

After the ordeal, a family member returns to the restaurant to check on the event and notes that it is still largely empty at 7.07pm.

Stomp has reached out to Adam’s family for more information.

Woman who booked out restaurant disputes family’s account

In a Threads post on Nov 14, user ainnieqwerty , who claimed to be posting on behalf of the woman in the red dress, spoke up to share her account of the incident and explain the “real situation”.

“Lack of empathy or feeling entitled?” read the Threads post.

She explained that the company had organised a private event at the restaurant for the second consecutive year, with the venue booked in advance for a Deepavali celebration.

Although the event was scheduled to run from 7pm to 10pm, she said the restaurant had closed off the premises from 6pm.

Although the event was scheduled to run from 7pm to 10pm, she said the restaurant had closed off the premises from 6pm. PHOTO: AINNIEQWERTY/THREADS

At around 6.15pm, she said Adam’s family entered the restaurant and later took a seat outside, beneath the staircase.

As the woman was walking around the premises to conduct her final checks, she passed by their table and informed them that the restaurant was closed for a private event.

She added that after learning the family planned to leave by 7pm, the woman told them she understood and allowed them to sit anywhere before the event began.

Later that night, the woman was alerted to the video posted by Adam’s family. She claimed that it had been edited from several short clips and did not reflect the actual sequence of events.

“All accusations made against me are false,” the woman said.

She challenged the family to provide evidence that she had chased them away while they were eating or refused to let them sit beneath the staircase.

“To Adam’s family, do not use the fact that you have a child with special needs as a means of spreading false accusations against others,” she wrote.

She also pointed out that the family were influencers with a large following, adding that while raising awareness was not wrong, “twisting the whole story” was.

Ainnieqwerty added that the woman had lodged a police report and initiated defamation proceedings over what she described as misleading framing of the viral video and subsequent online harassment.

Ainnieqwerty added that her company would be pursuing legal action over the alleged defamation. PHOTO: AINNIEQWERTY/THREADS

Netizens divided

While the comments on the adamautismfamily post have been disabled, many have taken to Instagram and Threads to weigh in on the incident.

“Only special needs parents understand,” said one comment.

“It’s not 7 yet!!! Don’t understand how people wanna argue on this post, he’s not even acting out he’s literally eating politely I must say!” said another.

On the other hand, some disagreed with how the family approached the situation.

“As a parent of child with special needs, no I disagree. Respect the establishment, respect how things work around us. Of course I understand the frustrations, we even got a lot of stares when my son was younger. Inclusivity works both ways,” said one user.

Another commenter who identified themselves as a parent of special needs children said: “While many may not agree with me, having special needs children doesn’t give us any better privileges and we need to stop expecting society to give our child or us any empathy.

“As any parent, our job first and foremost is to protect, provide and care for our child…special needs or not.”

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