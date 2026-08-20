Korea Artiz Studio premises taken back by hotel after bridal shop stops operations over unpaid wages

Daniel Lai

The Straits Times

Aug 20, 2026

The space occupied by Korea Artiz Studio has been repossessed by Carlton Hotel, the hotel confirmed with The Straits Times on Aug 20.

A notice, dated Aug 20 and pasted on the doors of the studio, reads: “Please be informed that Carlton Hotel (Singapore) has repossessed these premises with effect from Aug 20.”

The notice said access to the premises is no longer permitted without the prior authorisation of Carlton Hotel, which is near Raffles City Shopping Centre.

The store had abruptly ceased operations on Aug 14 over unpaid salaries, and the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) said on Aug 19 that it received 66 complaints from the bridal store’s customers between Aug 14 and 18.

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A Korea Artiz Studio employee told The Straits Times on Aug 19 that the staff closed the premises after their salaries were not paid and they could not contact the company’s management.

The staff member, who did not want to be named, said keys to the premises were returned to the hotel on Aug 14.

In response to queries from ST, Carlton Hotel said on Aug 20 that the studio had been renting the premises since 2017.

The hotel also confirmed that the studio has outstanding rent, but did not disclose the figure.

It added: “We are currently reviewing the matter and the appropriate next steps in relation to the tenancy.

“As this is a private tenancy matter, we are unable to comment further on any ongoing discussions or actions at this stage.”

More than $271,000 in pre-payment losses were reported by customers after they failed to get a response from the business on whether contracted services would be fulfilled or if they could get a refund, said CASE.

CASE has also reached out to Korea Artiz Studio to understand whether scheduled photography sessions and services will proceed as planned, said president Melvin Yong on Aug 19.

“CASE also sought clarifications on the remedies that will be offered to affected consumers if the services cannot be fulfilled,” he added.

‘Owed a month’s salary’

The studio employee, whom ST spoke to on Aug 19, said staff put up a notice on the studio’s door on Aug 14 to explain the situation and advise customers not to make a wasted trip down.

The employee said the studio has eight employees.

They had been getting their salaries – which were paid on the seventh of each month – late since around May, said the staff member.

“When we did not get our salary on Aug 7, we thought it was just delayed,” she said. “But after a few days, we felt something was amiss when our salaries did not come in at all.”

They are owed about a month’s salary, with each staff member owed at least $2,500, said the employee.

The eight of them – a mix of Singaporean, Malaysian and South Korean nationals – attempted to reach their manager, who is in China, to no avail, the employee said.

Some of them made a police report that day, the employee added.

When contacted on Aug 19, the police said reports have been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

ST has contacted the Ministry of Manpower, the Central Provident Fund Board and the Small Claims Tribunal for more information.

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