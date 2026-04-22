Kitchen with gas cylinder outside Bukit Panjang flat cleared after town council order

The owner of a kitchen outside a flat in Bukit Panjang has torn down the set-up following requests by the town council. PHOTOS: STOMP, LIANHE ZAOBAO

An outdoor kitchen located beside a Bukit Panjang flat has been removed, following a report from a Stomper and requests for removal by the town council.

Stomper Catwoman previously reported that a couple residing at Block 245 Bukit Panjang Ring Road regularly cooked outside their unit.

Photos of the “outdoor kitchen” show a makeshift cooking station consisting of a long table, wooden chairs, metal pots, and a stove under a large parasol.

The Stomper claimed that after the couple cooked pots of gravy and rice at the cooking station, a stench emanated from nearby drains for days.

When Lianhe Zaobao visited the location on April 18, Haji, the resident who set up the outdoor kitchen, said his family has occasionally cooked outside since they moved in 26 years ago.

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Usually, the cookouts involved barbecues or grilling satays.

“I have eight grandchildren. Sometimes they would request to have some barbecue and I’d cook it outside for them,” the 73-year-old said.

During the interview, Haji was observed tearing down the parasol covering the outdoor kitchen area. The long table and big metal pots were moved to the corridor outside his flat, while the gas cylinder and stove were not seen.

Complaint allegedly originated from displeased cat feeder

Regarding the complaint that Stomp received, Haji suspected that it was submitted by a resident who feeds cats daily on a grass patch near the outdoor kitchen. He revealed that he had previously told the feeder to place the cat food farther away, claiming it would attract birds and insects.

“The cat feeder moved to this area about two years ago. Maybe she was unhappy we asked her to feed the cats somewhere else, so she complained about my outdoor kitchen,” Haji claimed.

Nora, Haji’s daughter-in-law, said the gas cylinder was usually kept in the storeroom, and would only be taken out before cooking.

“We don’t cook outside every day. Only on festive occasions like Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Hari Raya Haji, or during long weekends when we have the time, do we cook outside,” the 32-year-old said.

“When I moved in 10 years ago after my marriage, the outdoor kitchen already existed. Our neighbours also didn’t have a problem and would occasionally come to eat.”

Neighbours defend outdoor kitchen

Mr Wen (transliteration), a resident who lives on the second floor of the same block, told Shin Min that he maintained an amicable relationship with Haji’s family throughout the 30 years that he has been staying there.

“Because we are of different religions, I have never attended their gatherings. But they cook outside only occasionally and clean up after themselves, so I don’t have an issue with it,” the 67-year-old driver said.

Another resident who did not wish to be named also defended Haji, saying it might be necessary for the family to cook outside given its large size, especially during festive periods: “They’re very kind. They often invite neighbours from our block to dine together when they cook.”

The anonymous neighbour also pointed out that only a long table and parasol were usually placed in the outdoor kitchen area, and that the stove and gas cylinder were usually kept away. He also recalled helping Haji move the long table a few days ago.

“I feel sad seeing the ‘kitchen’ removed. After all, it’s 20 years’ worth of memories,” he said.

Only began receiving requests for removal recently

According to Nora, Holland–Bukit Panjang Town Council had issued a letter to them two years ago, requesting them to move away items placed in the corridor and grass patch.

Another letter was issued on Feb 14 this year, giving the family until the end of the month to remove the items.

“We’ve lived here for over 20 years, and we’ve been cooking outside for at least ten years. The town council had never approached us, and only began sending us letters in the past two years, asking us to remove our outdoor kitchen.”

In a previous statement to Stomp, the town council said the notices were issued in light of “safety, hygiene and accessibility concerns”. The family were also previously advised against cooking in common areas.

A conservancy team was also deployed to carry out necessary cleaning of the area, and the town council will continue to monitor the situation.

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