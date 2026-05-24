The incident took place on May 20 at Shanghai Polytechnic University.

‘Kill, kill, kill’: Student bangs desk and shouts after teacher tells him not to sleep in class

A university student in Shanghai reportedly lost his temper in class after being reminded not to sleep and told to sit in the front row, with a video of the confrontation drawing attention online.

According to Chinese media reports, the incident happened on May 20 at Shanghai Polytechnic University.

According to 8world.com, reports also said the male student had arrived late for class and was asked by a lecturer to sit in the front row. The teacher reminded him not to sleep during class.

The student then allegedly became agitated, slammed a desk and repeatedly shouted in a deep voice “kill, kill, kill” at the lecturer.

Teacher apologised and ended class early

A video circulating online showed the lecturer attempting to calm the student after noticing he appeared distressed.

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The lecturer was seen apologising and trying to de-escalate the situation before dismissing the class early.

However, the student allegedly remained upset and told the lecturer: “What I hate most is apologising after the fact. You embarrassed me first.”

School says student receiving treatment

According to Chinese media reports, university staff said the school had stepped in to handle the matter and contacted the student’s parents.

The university also reportedly said the student had been receiving treatment for a long-term mental health condition and had been taking medication since high school.

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