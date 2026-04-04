The resident shared photos of the joss paper being scattered on the road. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Joss paper from funeral hearse leaves road scattered with litter in Bishan, resident calls out ‘inappropriate’ practice

A Bishan resident has raised concerns over funeral practices after joss paper was allegedly scattered from a hearse during a funeral procession, leaving the surrounding area strewn with paper offerings.

The incident occurred at around 2pm on March 25 along Bishan Street 22, near Bishan Active Park.

A nearby resident, Ms Huang (transliterated), told Shin Min Daily News that she was at home when she heard loud music coming from outside. When she looked out, she witnessed a funeral procession, during which joss paper was scattered onto the road.

“Piles of joss paper were strewn all over the road, and no one cleaned it up afterwards. The wind then blew the paper across the entire road. I feel that this practice is inappropriate,” she said.

Photos she provided show a white hearse travelling along the right lane, with a trail of joss paper on the road behind it. Some of the paper had also been blown onto nearby grass verges.

When Shin Min reporters visited the scene at about 4pm that day, the joss paper on the road had been cleared.

However, scattered remnants could still reportedly be seen along the walkways and grassy areas near Block 228 Bishan Street 23. The stretch of road was estimated to be about 120 metres long.

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