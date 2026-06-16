The teenager allegedly watched pornographic videos and subsequently exposed himself to his 43-year-old mother.

Johor student, 17, pleads guilty to exposing himself to mother and demanding sexual act after watching porn

A 17-year-old student in Malaysia pleaded guilty to approaching his mother while she was in the bathroom, exposing himself and asking her to perform a sexual act after watching pornographic videos.

According to Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times, the teenager pleaded guilty on June 15 to two charges of insulting the modesty of and committing an act of gross indecency against his mother.

The first offence carries a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both. For the second charge, he faces up to two years’ imprisonment.

Teen watched porn before exposing himself to mother

Free Malaysia Today reported that the incident occurred at around 5pm on June 1 at a house in Batu Pahat district, Johor, after the accused watched pornographic videos in his bedroom and became sexually aroused.

He then approached his 43-year-old mother while she was in the bathroom and asked her to open the door.

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Upon doing so, she found her son with his trousers removed, demanding that she perform a sexual act on him.

She retreated into the bathroom and locked the door from inside, and subsequently lodged a report at the police headquarters in the district.

The accused was remanded at the Muar correctional centre, having been unable to post bail of RM1,500 (S$474).

In a separate incident on May 25, a 15-year-old male in Thailand dragged his mother off a bed and raped her, claiming it cost nothing to have sex with her.

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