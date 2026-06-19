The woman was found in a house in Langkawi after members of the public informed the police.

Johor girl, 14, reported missing in 2019, found married with kid 7 years later in Langkawi

A woman who was reported missing in 2019 has been found in Langkawi seven years later, where she is now married with a child, after admitting that she had left her family home in Johor Bahru.

According to Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times, the woman was found at a house in Taman Helang Perdana, Kuah, a town in Langkawi, on June 17.

Langkawi deputy police chief Samsulmuddin Sulaiman said officers inspected the house at about 11pm that day after receiving a tip-off from the public. They later found a 21-year-old woman living in the house with a child.

At the time, the woman was listed as a missing person following a police report lodged in Majidee, Johor, in 2019.

Langkawi is located over 700km north of Johor Bahru.

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“The woman admitted to leaving her family home in Johor Baru before settling in Langkawi. She also claimed to have married a foreigner, but her husband was not at home during the inspection,” Sulaiman said in a statement on June 18.

He added that the woman’s family have been informed of her discovery.

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