Jockey, 32, wins race hours before tragic fall in KL, dies a week later

Malaysian jockey CK Khaw, who was familiar to Singapore racing fans, has died after suffering serious injuries in a race fall in Kuala Lumpur.

The 32-year-old died on Aug 17, about a week after he was thrown from his horse during a race at Selangor Turf Club on Aug 9, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Khaw had remained in a coma since the accident.

He was riding three-year-old gelding Team Work in the seventh race of the day when the horse veered sharply outwards before cutting back in and crashing through the running rail between the 400m and 300m marks, according to the Stewards report.

Khaw was thrown from the saddle and immediately taken to hospital.

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The Straight reported that Team Work, which was making its racing debut, managed to get back on its feet and continued galloping without its rider.

Stewards subsequently ordered that the horse must satisfactorily complete at least three 1,000m barrier trials and undergo veterinary tests before being allowed to race again.

Won his final race hours before fall

In a poignant twist, Khaw had ridden a winner earlier on the same day.

He steered Ironclad to victory for trainer Richard Lines in the second race, which would become the final win of his career.

According to SAH Racing, the Penang-born jockey began riding as an apprentice at the age of 19 and went on to record notable victories, amassing a total of 218 wins.

He finished sixth in Malaysia’s jockey standings last year with 34 victories and had notched another 15 wins this year before the fatal accident.

One of his career highlights came in 2019, when he rode Sacred Empire to victory in the Group 1 Coronation Cup at Perak Turf Club.

He was also part of a piece of Malaysian racing history on May 31, 2025, when he rode Super Salute to victory in the Penang Turf Club Farewell Trophy on the club’s final day of racing.

Khaw said at the time that the win was especially meaningful to him as it marked the end of racing at that turf club, reported New Straits Times.

“This is not the hardest race I’ve won but it was the most significant -- winning on Penang soil, on the final day of the PTC,” he said.

“Although PTC has ceased operations, I’ll keep competing at the Perak and Selangor Turf Clubs and aim to grow my name in the industry.”

Following the closure of Penang racing, Khaw concentrated largely on races in Kuala Lumpur, while occasionally competing in Ipoh, Shin Min reported.

The Chinese daily also mentioned that Khaw had previously suffered falls during his racing career.

‘Malaysian racing has lost a passionate soul’

Khaw’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief from the racing community.

“With profound sadness, the Selangor Turf Club mourns the passing of CK Khaw. Malaysian racing has lost a passionate soul,” club chairman Tan Sri Datuk Sir Richard Cham Hak Lim said, according to The Straight.

“Though he has left us far too soon, his spirit and love for racing will forever remain in our hearts.”

Netizens also sent their condolences following news of Khaw’s death.

“RIP brother, my condolences to his family,” said one.

“Rest in peace champ,” wrote another.

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