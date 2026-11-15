Jensen Huang (second from right) and Alice Huang (third from right in white blouse and red skirt) at Ristorante Da Valentino in December 2023.

Jensen Huang met Alice Huang as early as December 2023 at Ristorante Da Valentino in Singapore

Cherie Lok

The Straits Times

Nov 14, 2026

Footage showing former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang in the company of Alice Huang, the alleged Chinese spy with whom he had an affair, has surfaced as early as December 2023 at Ristorante Da Valentino in Turf Club Road.

The two were photographed at the now-defunct establishment on Dec 7, 2023, according to photos and videos uploaded to the Instagram account of Perla Valtulina, sister of Italian chef-owner Valentino Valtulina.

In a video, Jensen Huang can be seen holding a glass of wine while stirring risotto in a cheese wheel.

“Don’t be afraid, just go for it,” Valentino Valtulina urges as staff and diners look on.

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Slowly, the camera pans to Alice Huang. Dressed in a white blouse and reddish-pink skirt, she films him with her iPhone, grinning.

Meanwhile, Valtulina explains the concept of mantecare – the culinary technique that emulsifies fat and starchy water to create a creamy sauce – to Jensen Huang, who jokingly confuses the term with Monte Carlo. “Monte Carlo is a computer science method. It’s called Monte Carlo because, you know, by chance,” he says, in reference to the Monte Carlo Casino in Monaco.

This video is followed by a photo that shows Jensen Huang serving the risotto to Valtulina as Alice Huang watches, a hand over her mouth. On it is stamped the words: “Not everyday you have Jansen (sic) serving you pasta.”

In the next two photos, Jensen Huang is pictured with other family members and diners. The post’s Italian caption, when translated to English, reads: “Great emotion to have Nvidia CEO Mr Jensen Huang as a guest.”

Jensen Huang and Alice Huang were later photographed together in June 2024 at an industry party in Taipei. In May 2025, they were seen sitting side by side again at a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang in Taiwan.

News of the affair broke in late October 2026, when The New York Times reported that the former Megaspeed executive had “developed a close relationship” with the Nvidia co-founder.

It also obtained a photo of the December 2023 meeting at Ristorante Da Valentino, writing that “the meeting in Singapore was a sign of how Ms Huang’s relationship with Mr Huang goes back further than previously known”.

According to the article, published on Nov 10, Alice Huang had “reason to celebrate” that day.

“Backed by wealthy investors in Shanghai, she had just restructured a company that would soon buy billions of dollars in Nvidia artificial intelligence chips. The US government had barred Chinese companies from buying the advanced chips, but Ms Huang had sidestepped this prohibition by creating a firm, Megaspeed, through a Singaporean shell company,” it said.

The Straits Times has reached out to Perla Valtulina and Valentino Valtulina for comment, as well as several former restaurant employees. Ristorante Da Valentino shuttered at the end of 2023 after 18 years of service, citing high rent and manpower shortages as key issues.

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