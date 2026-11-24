A woman who appears to be an employee rushes towards the CEO with outstretched arms and embraces him for 13 seconds.

Jensen Huang gets 13-second hug from employee upon returning to Nvidia: ‘I’m going to be a better CEO’

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang received a 13-second hug from a woman who appeared to be an employee as he was welcomed back to the company on Nov 23 , after being reinstated following allegations of extramarital affairs with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang and one of his subordinates.

The 63-year-old ’s alleged affair with Alice also raised national safety concerns after US intelligence identified her as a Chinese spy earlier in November .

Jensen apologised for his actions in a message on Nov 8 , but allegations of a second affair with Nvidia vice president of healthcare Kimberly Powell surfaced on Nov 11 .

He resigned that day , but was reinstated as CEO and president on Nov 23 after a unanimous vote by the board of directors.

PHOTO: GAVINSBAKER/X

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On his first day back at the company’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California , crowds of employees gathered along staircase railings and across two floors of the building to welcome him.

In one clip posted by @cb_doge on X, Jensen addresses the crowd: “Thank you all for the second chance. I’m going to be a better CEO the second time around.”

Another clip shared by X user @yashar shows him saying: “I’m terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this. I’ve made some very terrible mistakes, and I’m going to work on coming back.”

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At this point, a woman who appears to be an employee rushes towards him with outstretched arms and embraces him for 13 seconds , burying her head in his shoulder amid cheers from the crowd.

The X user described the sight as a “very odd moment”, while others said it looked “ staged ” and that the length of the hug was “ awkward ”.

Another netizen said: “Not odd at all. His employees love him. That says a lot.”

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