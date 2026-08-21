Japan Home licenses Singapore retail stores to Valu$ owner Radha Exports

Japan Home stores across Singapore have been shuttering.

Chloe Lim

The Business Times

Aug 20, 2026

Prominent retail chain Japan Home’s stores have been taken over by sister company Radha Exports, the operator of Valu$.

Japan Home’s website indicated on Aug 20 that it has licensed the operation of its stores to fast-moving consumer goods brand, Radha Exports, to operate its remaining Singapore stores.

It said the three-year deal is part of Japan Home’s ongoing business development. It takes effect from Aug 19, and is renewable for a further three years.

The update follows The Business Times’ report on Aug 19 noting the closure of some Japan Home’s outlets in major malls such as Hougang Mall, Century Square, Northpoint City, HarbourFront Centre and Buangkok Square.

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The report cited Japan Home staff saying that some may reopen as stores managed jointly with Value Dollar (Valu$).

Valu$ is a chain of retail stores that operates under the dollar-store concept. It is operated by DD Pte Ltd, which was founded by Radha Exports in 2005.

Singapore-registered Radha Japan, which also owns ACE Fresh and hardware store Mr Fix, has a shareholding of about 30 per cent in Japan Home, based on Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority filings.

The rest is owned by Japan Home Centre (Management), which recently rebranded its Hong Kong Japan Home Centre to Best Home Centre after 35 years there, according to Lifestyle Asia.

Its co-founders Ngai Lai Ha and Peter Lau Pak Fai are listed as directors of Singapore-registered Japan Home Retail.

The Business Times has sent follow-up queries to various players on the state of tenancy agreements at this juncture.

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