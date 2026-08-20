The customer said she was shocked to realise that the studio had ceased operations.

‘I’ve considered the money gone’: Bride-to-be loses $3,200 to Korean bridal studio after shop ceases operations

A couple who poured in $3,200 for a wedding photoshoot with a Korean luxury studio was shocked when the studio abruptly ceased operations amid allegations that employees were left unpaid.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) told Stomp that it received 66 complaints against Korea Artiz Studio Pte Ltd from Aug 14 to 18, involving more than $271,000 in prepayment losses. According to Google Maps, the studio is “permanently closed”.

Speaking to Stomp, Glenna Tham, a bride-to-be who had bought a package with the studio, said she was shocked to find out through social media that the studio had closed its premises.

The 26-year-old tech consultant said she won a voucher through a lucky draw at the studio. To redeem the voucher, Tham said they had to sign a package with the studio and pay for it in full.

After the discount of $1,200, the couple paid $3,200 for a package, which included:

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Bridal services

25 edited photos

A printed photo album

Weding attire

Makeup services

‘Considered the money gone’: Customer dejected

Although the photoshoot was scheduled for a date in November, Tham said she heard from her eyelash technician on Aug 17 that the studio had ceased operations.

“I was shocked! Had no updates or whatsoever,” she said, after reading similar accounts from customers on Xiaohongshu.

Despite the brand being a “pretty established bridal studio” with the endorsement of multiple celebrities, she felt that it was “very unlikely” that she could get a full refund.

When she reached out to the employee she was in contact with, she said she received a generic message informing customers not to visit the studio.

“I’ve considered the money gone. Sigh. Our hard earned money,” she added.

For couples who might be planning a wedding photoshoot, Tham offered some advice:

Instead of paying in full, negotiate for a deposit with the photoshoot studio

Pay with credit card so they can request a chargeback

Check the business’ “health” through the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority website

In a TikTok post on Aug 19, Tham joked: “At this rate we just AI generate our pre-wedding pics la.”

Studio’s premises ‘repossessed’ by Carlton Hotel on Aug 20

According to Taiwanese news outlet FTV News, Korea Artiz Studio’s branch in Taipei shuttered on Aug 10, citing a “major restructuring”.

Lemon8 users from Singapore have come forward, saying that they were left in limbo after paying for packages with the studio.

On Aug 20, Carlton Hotel told The Straits Times (ST) that it has “repossessed” the premises occupied by Korea Artiz Studio.

A notice pasted on the doors of the studios said that access to the premises is no longer permitted without the prior authorisation of Carlton Hotel, which is near Raffles City Shopping Centre.

CASE president Melvin Yong said it has reached out to the studio for more information. The association also advises consumers to carefully review bridal and wedding photography packages before committing to a purchase, obtain written confirmation of key terms and deliverables, and retain all relevant documentation, including contracts and proof of payment.

Where appropriate, consumers are also advised to negotiate to split the contractual amount into smaller progressive payments to be paid at various stages of service delivery.

Affected consumers can approach CASE for assistance via its website or hotline: 6277 5100.

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